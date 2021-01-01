« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Toulouse away selling details  (Read 6074 times)

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • Long live the King
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:48:29 am »
Quote from: Pata on Today at 11:38:01 am
Ah, this does indeed mean that everyone on 8/9 gets a ticket.

Well theres still a handful left so anyone on the ball will have got one.
Logged
Long live the King

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:07:14 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 11:14:21 am
Im optimistic and think we might just get one  ::)
But most likely not obviously..

Hope you're right, but at best there'd be 50 tickets, even if they return the same amount (which I don't think they will)
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:11:27 pm »
We only need one, you can have the other 49  ;D
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 01:11:27 pm
We only need one, you can have the other 49  ;D

 ;D ;D ;D I'd need 2

Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #164 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Logged

Online Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
The hope of getting sorted on 7 was short lived  :(
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • Make us Dream
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #166 on: Today at 02:16:19 pm »
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:05 pm by Benimar Col »
Logged

Online Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 618
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #167 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm »
My brother got straight in, no queue, and they were already sold out.

I was able to select 3 (we needed) up until 1.25pm (I got one in the previous 8 sale), but they needed the 7 credit sale.
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Online John Higgins

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #168 on: Today at 02:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:16:19 pm
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch

We got 1 person on 7 a ticket in the 2pm sale.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:16:19 pm
They did not state limited supply to 7 credits, or 7 credits was not guaranteed.

Did anyone with 7 credits get a ticket(s) today at 2pm ??  interesting to know, as there may have been a system glitch
We got 2 of the 4 that we were trying to get.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • Make us Dream
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:34:45 pm »
the 50 or so still available dont doubt was correct at the time, but the 8 credit sale ended 1:45pm, bit baffled on how they sold out so quick, it didnt open up till 2:04 which was sold out
Logged

Online kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:35:45 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:33:39 pm
We got 2 of the 4 that we were trying to get.

After refreshing?
Logged

Online wosman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • Done the treble
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:36:36 pm »
Managed to sort 1 in the 7 sale for a mate
Logged

Online Benimar Col

  • benimarisblonde.col.uk
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • Make us Dream
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:41:15 pm »
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =


Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • Long live the King
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #174 on: Today at 02:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 02:41:15 pm
it would be really useful if Liverpool FC could issue clearly the credit quantity for European always., based on 1000 tickets made available

ie 
100% or 1000 maximum threshold =
9 credits =
8 credits =




That would require openness about the amount they cream off to people without those credits. Although its all been worked out now so cats out the bag.
Logged
Long live the King
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 