Author Topic: Toulouse away selling details  (Read 991 times)

Toulouse away selling details
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Toulouse to be played on Thursday
November 9, 2023. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.

The club has received an allocation of 1200 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be used
as part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.

TICKET PRICES: £17.35

TICKET COLLECTION

Liverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at the Congress Center
Pierre Baudis in Toulouse, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for the
issuing of tickets.

SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO AND
ATTENDING THE GAME.

SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILL
NOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKING
CANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE
PURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).

· First name

· Surname

· Address

· Date of birth

· Country of birth

· Passport or National Identity Number

· Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travelling
supporters)

· Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travelling
supporters)

· Outbound travel date

· Method of travel into Toulouse: plane/car/coach/train

· Estimated time of arrival into Toulouse

· Accommodation details

· Return travel date

As the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Toulouse, we
cannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.

To re-emphasise:

· When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the game
MUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLY
THEY WILL BE COLLECTING.

ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS

· Before completing your booking:

o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticket
in your booking.

o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticket
before completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned a
different name.

CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOUR
BOOKING.

If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification of
the supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT be
issued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.

LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details are
provided at the time of booking.

TICKET SALE DETAILS:

Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased the
following UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24,
2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchased
during season 2021-22 are not used as credits):

· Lask (21.09.23)

· Real Madrid (15.03.23)

· AFC Ajax (26.10.22)

· Rangers (12.10.22)

· SSC Napoli (07.09.22)

· FC Salzburg (10.12.19)

· KRC Genk (23.10.19)

· SSC Napoli (17.09.19)

· Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)

First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members
who recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 8.15am on Tuesday October 10 until 10.15am on Wednesday October 11.

First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10
tickets per booking.

Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official members
who recorded 8 of the above away fixtures.

Time of sale: from 11am on Wednesday October 11.

Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum
of four tickets per booking.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.

IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here.

DISABLED SUPPORTERS:

Ambulant Disabled Supporters

Ambulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.
Supporters who require a Wheelchair Bay

We have received 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters who
require a wheelchair bay should email us marking the subject field as Toulouse Away, no
later than 12pm on Tuesday October 10, to register their interest.

Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair bays
available, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the most
number of games.

HOSPITALITY MEMBERS

Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club members
should contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

TICKET COLLECTION PROCESS

Full ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter named
on the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.

We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:

· It will open on the evening of Wednesday November 8 and throughout the day on
match day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to the
game.

ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket with
photo ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.

IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporter
record it was purchased against, with no refund given.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Match Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competition
will be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season
2023/24 and for future seasons.

Important Links:

For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.

For the Sanctions policy click here.

A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.

We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters
travelling to Toulouse will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.

We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.

The information provided is in conjunction with French authorities and LFC club officials,
and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions
given.

Further away support information is available here.

There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.

EXPEDIA TRAVEL

Travelling to follow the Reds? Earn points and save with Expedia, LFC's official travel partner
 sign up and find out more here.

Expedia members can earn points towards future travel, win prizes, and save on thousands
of hotels.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO FRANCE

We advise that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements on
the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium
entry here.

Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry
either into the stadium, the city of Toulouse or France.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/toulouse-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
1.2k allocation in a 33.5k stadium. We should be getting 1,675 as a minimum for 5%
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on October  6, 2023, 02:20:37 pm
1.2k allocation in a 33.5k stadium. We should be getting 1,675 as a minimum for 5%

As i'm now on 6, I'd like to know this, was really hoping might get a look in.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Same, that is absolutely shite.
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: Craig S on October  6, 2023, 02:20:37 pm
1.2k allocation in a 33.5k stadium. We should be getting 1,675 as a minimum for 5%
So we've got just under 3.6% rather than 5%...WTF  :no
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
How the fuck do they get away with this

Joke, 2nd sale scrap now
Re: Toulouse away selling details
This is scandalous. Was sure I'd be guaranteed on 8 out of 9 credits.

Do we reckon most on 8 credits will get sorted for this one considering LASK dropped to 5?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on October  6, 2023, 02:40:58 pm
This is scandalous. Was sure I'd be guaranteed on 8 out of 9 credits.

Do we reckon most on 8 credits will get sorted for this one considering LASK dropped to 5?

Depends how many hosp lot are bothered with this one
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on October  6, 2023, 02:28:56 pm
So we've got just under 3.6% rather than 5%...WTF  :no

This is even 200 less than 2007 - Why aren't the club demanding closer to 5% as per UEFA rules
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on October  6, 2023, 02:40:58 pm
This is scandalous. Was sure I'd be guaranteed on 8 out of 9 credits.

Do we reckon most on 8 credits will get sorted for this one considering LASK dropped to 5?
If you take the numbers at face value then a max. of 1037 (Genk allocation) have got all 9, which leaves 173 tickets available for probably (its hard to tell now as the way LASK sold has made the figures so much harder to work out) 318 people (LASK allocation minus the Genk allocation) that will qualify for the 8/9 sale BUT it will depend entirely on how many of the 300 odd that the club will take from the 1200 allocation for 'others' end up being thrown back into the pot. For LASK loads were thrown back in, thats why it dropped so much lower than anyone expected it to but generally speaking, loads are up for this who weren't for LASK.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
It is a police thing over there.  And the club are not in a great position to push back as we are nowhere near the 5% either.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: sonofkenny on October  6, 2023, 04:00:41 pm
It is a police thing over there.  And the club are not in a great position to push back as we are nowhere near the 5% either.
Hard to argue if we are not giving 5% either. So as we are at 50K, we should be giving 2.5K, do you know how many we gave to LASK last night and/or how many we are giving to Toulouse?
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
I dont but I know that LASK and Toulouse are not happy with us.  USG less so, they didnt sell out.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Inthink we are about 200 short at anfield
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Their capacity for this game is 29500, we are technically getting 1400 so 4.7%
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: sonofkenny on October  6, 2023, 04:00:41 pm
It is a police thing over there.  And the club are not in a great position to push back as we are nowhere near the 5% either.

Yeah tbf the French are inept at policing aren't they
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: sonofkenny on October  6, 2023, 04:15:25 pm
I dont but I know that LASK and Toulouse are not happy with us.  USG less so, they didnt sell out.

LASK fair enough they gave us more than they needed to

Toulouse can fuck off
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: sonofkenny on October  6, 2023, 04:20:11 pm
Their capacity for this game is 29500, we are technically getting 1400 so 4.7%

Lost 4k to what? Not like they ever sell out anyway

Nice to know it's "policing" issues, no doubt be held in for 2 hours and met with armed police everywhere we go, after all that trouble caused in lask 🙄

Pathetic
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: sonofkenny on October  6, 2023, 04:20:11 pm
Their capacity for this game is 29500, we are technically getting 1400 so 4.7%


you can't include the 200 VIP ones though, that's a separate rule of UEFA.
as is the 5% allocation rule

they will still get the 200 in the upper KK along with 2400 in the lower Anny

the 2400 is down to the building work, which was alright for Madrid to hammer clubs with a much lower allocation
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: sonofkenny on October  6, 2023, 04:15:25 pm
I dont but I know that LASK and Toulouse are not happy with us.  USG less so, they didnt sell out.
Bad on LASK that after they treated us so well over there a couple of weeks ago.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: bignred84 on October  6, 2023, 04:26:22 pm
you can't include the 200 VIP ones though, that's a separate rule of UEFA.
as is the 5% allocation rule

they will still get the 200 in the upper KK along with 2400 in the lower Anny

the 2400 is down to the building work, which was alright for Madrid to hammer clubs with a much lower allocation

Fair enough was just speculating
Re: Toulouse away selling details
But wait a minute, didnt someone say it was close to 200 tickets available in the 6 sale for LASK? If that was the case anyone with 8 & 7 that got a ticket should be guaranteed on 9 & 8 now as only 1150 tickets was sold until that point??  ???
Re: Toulouse away selling details
I have had an email today from Toulouse confirming that they have sold out. I had to buy tickets for all three group games to guarantee one against us.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: kalle-anka on October  6, 2023, 04:44:55 pm
But wait a minute, didnt someone say it was close to 200 tickets available in the 6 sale for LASK? If that was the case anyone with 8 & 7 that got a ticket should be guaranteed on 9 & 8 now as only 1150 tickets was sold until that point??  ???
Taking the approx. 300 tickets that the club take off for 'others' (obviously some of these may end up being returned as a load were for LASK), that will eave approx. 900 tickets for the guaranteed sale for Toulouse. Approx. 700 were sold in the 8/8 LASK sale which means that the same 700 have now got 9/9...which would leave approx. 200 tickets in the 8/9 sale with over 300 people qualifying for it, so I understand why 9/9 is guaranteed but 8/9 is not.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: ABJ on October  6, 2023, 05:04:51 pm
Taking the approx. 300 tickets that the club take off for 'others' (obviously some of these may end up being returned as a load were for LASK), that will eave approx. 900 tickets for the guaranteed sale for Toulouse. Approx. 700 were sold in the 8/8 LASK sale which means that the same 700 have now got 9/9...which would leave approx. 200 tickets in the 8/9 sale with over 300 people qualifying for it, so I understand why 9/9 is guaranteed but 8/9 is not.

I cant be bothered trying to make things make sense anymore, but if you say it make sense Im sure it does 👍
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Finding a spare for this was already looking tough but that allocation doesnt help
Re: Toulouse away selling details
what is the point in having rules regarding percentages of allocations when for no relevant reason the allocations are reduced ?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Hopefully the hospo lot don't take this up much either

Where's that Google away spreadsheet it needs updating
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Just 904 available.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 08:11:08 am
Just 904 available.

296 taken plus the other 200 they get given elsewhere in the ground

Thats grim

Hopefully do what happens for lask and give a load back
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Any spares?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 08:11:08 am
Just 904 available.

Using the hallmap???
Re: Toulouse away selling details
Nah my crystal ball 🔮
Re: Toulouse away selling details
