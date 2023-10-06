UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE AWAY FIXTURE against Toulouse to be played on ThursdayNovember 9, 2023. Kick-off is at 18.45hrs, local time.The club has received an allocation of 1200 tickets for this all-ticket fixture.In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 200 top category seats have been allocated to be usedas part of the players' allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.TICKET PRICES: £17.35TICKET COLLECTIONLiverpool FC will be carrying out a full ticket collection process at the Congress CenterPierre Baudis in Toulouse, to ensure an accurate verification process is in place for theissuing of tickets.SUPPORTERS MUST PROVIDE DETAILS FOR EVERY PERSON TRAVELLING TO ANDATTENDING THE GAME.SUPPORTERS WHO PROVIDE THE SAME DETAILS FOR MORE THAN ONE TICKET WILLNOT BE CONTACTED AND WILL AUTOMATICALLY HAVE THEIR TICKET BOOKINGCANCELLED, WITH NO REFUND GIVEN.UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY CHANGES BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVEPURCHASED YOUR TICKET(S).· First name· Surname· Address· Date of birth· Country of birth· Passport or National Identity Number· Mobile number (this is the mobile number we will use to contact travellingsupporters)· Email address (this is the email address we will use to contact travellingsupporters)· Outbound travel date· Method of travel into Toulouse: plane/car/coach/train· Estimated time of arrival into Toulouse· Accommodation details· Return travel dateAs the information you provide is paramount to the ticket(s) being issued in Toulouse, wecannot stress enough that you must follow the instructions provided.To re-emphasise:· When booking your tickets, the details of EVERY supporter attending the gameMUST be provided on the online form FOR THE TICKET THAT THEY, AND ONLYTHEY WILL BE COLLECTING.ONE TICKET = ONE SUPPORTER = UNIQUE SUPPORTER DETAILS· Before completing your booking:o Check that you have provided different supporter details against every ticketin your booking.o Take your time and review the details you have provided against each ticketbefore completing your booking to make sure every ticket is assigned adifferent name.CHANGES WILL NOT BE PERMITTED ONCE YOU HAVE COMPLETED YOURBOOKING.If the supporter details on the online form do not match the photo identification ofthe supporter collecting the ticket, the ticket will become invalid and WILL NOT beissued under any circumstances. Refunds will also be refused.LFC cannot be held responsible for tickets not issued if incorrect details areprovided at the time of booking.TICKET SALE DETAILS:Tickets will be available online and you may have to queue at times.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official members who purchased thefollowing UEFA Champions League and Europa League away fixtures during the 2023-24,2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons (As a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, tickets purchasedduring season 2021-22 are not used as credits):· Lask (21.09.23)· Real Madrid (15.03.23)· AFC Ajax (26.10.22)· Rangers (12.10.22)· SSC Napoli (07.09.22)· FC Salzburg (10.12.19)· KRC Genk (23.10.19)· SSC Napoli (17.09.19)· Atletico Madrid (18.02.20)First sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official memberswho recorded ALL of the above away fixtures.Time of sale: from 8.15am on Tuesday October 10 until 10.15am on Wednesday October 11.First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10tickets per booking.Second sale: Tickets will be available ONLINE to season ticket holders and official memberswho recorded 8 of the above away fixtures.Time of sale: from 11am on Wednesday October 11.Second sale status: Not guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximumof four tickets per booking.Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability.IF tickets remain following the above sales, a further sale date will be announced here.DISABLED SUPPORTERS:Ambulant Disabled SupportersAmbulant disabled supporters should purchase tickets in line with the full selling details.Supporters who require a Wheelchair BayWe have received 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Supporters whorequire a wheelchair bay should email us marking the subject field as Toulouse Away, nolater than 12pm on Tuesday October 10, to register their interest.Please note that if the number of applications exceeds the number of wheelchair baysavailable, a ballot will take place with priority given to those who have recorded the mostnumber of games.HOSPITALITY MEMBERSSir Kenny Dalglish Stand executive box holders, premium level and centenary club membersshould contact the hospitality team on 0151 264 2222, option 2.TICKET COLLECTION PROCESSFull ticket collection details will be sent in the lead up to the game to every supporter namedon the online form, using the email address and mobile number provided on the online form.We can confirm the following regarding the ticket collection point:· It will open on the evening of Wednesday November 8 and throughout the day onmatch day. Opening times will be confirmed on the email we send leading up to thegame.ONLY the supporter named on the online form will be able to collect their own ticket withphoto ID  NO EXCEPTIONS.IF the ticket remains uncollected, the ticket purchase will be cancelled from the supporterrecord it was purchased against, with no refund given.GENERAL INFORMATIONMatch Credits: Tickets purchased during this seasons competitionwill be used as match credits for ticket sales throughout season2023/24 and for future seasons.Important Links:For ticketing Terms & Conditions click here.For the Sanctions policy click here.A full list of FAQs can be viewed here.We would like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporterstravelling to Toulouse will be provided here in the lead-up to the game.We urge supporters not to travel without a ticket.The information provided is in conjunction with French authorities and LFC club officials,and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructionsgiven.Further away support information is available here.There will be no duplicate tickets for this fixture.EXPEDIA TRAVELTravelling to follow the Reds? Earn points and save with Expedia, LFC's official travel partner sign up and find out more here.Expedia members can earn points towards future travel, win prizes, and save on thousandsof hotels.ENTRY REQUIREMENTS INTO FRANCEWe advise that supporters travelling into the UK refer to and meet the entry requirements onthe UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadiumentry here.Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entryeither into the stadium, the city of Toulouse or France.