Not going to bench Joel after the own goal. He had a very good match v Spurs. Jurgen wants to show his faith in Joel and put him straight back out there. Keep his confidence up for the rest of the season. Imho.



I think its more the way the games have fallen after Konate was injured. Matip came in for the league and because of that was not able to start the EL, which meant Ibou had to. That then meant Ibou couldnt play the following league game on the weekend so Matip kept his league place. I suspect Ibou returns alongside Virg for the league after the break.Its helped that Joel has been the Joel of old when he plays, hes been rock solid and has deserved to keep his place regardless of circumstances.