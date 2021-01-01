« previous next »
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h

Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
Reply #160 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm
Would have rather Gomez stayed at right back for this one and Trent went in midfield for the suspended Jones. Think this could be an awkward one.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:25:25 pm
In all seriousness, why are mancs allowed to ref us and be on VAR?
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:25:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:22:35 pm
Not going to bench Joel after the own goal. He had a very good match v Spurs. Jurgen wants to show his faith in Joel and put him straight back out there. Keep his confidence up for the rest of the season. Imho.

I think its more the way the games have fallen after Konate was injured. Matip came in for the league and because of that was not able to start the EL, which meant Ibou had to. That then meant Ibou couldnt play the following league game on the weekend so Matip kept his league place. I suspect Ibou returns alongside Virg for the league after the break.

Its helped that Joel has been the Joel of old when he plays, hes been rock solid and has deserved to keep his place regardless of circumstances.
