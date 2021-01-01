Dont know what to expect today, by that I mean what the officials will be upto. Brighton is a very difficult side to play, they are very frustrating to play against as they just keep the ball until you give up the pressing. Then they have the quality to beat you going forward. Especially Mitoma is a pain in the arse for us, Ferguson also a very talented player, and to top it off that Marsh fella seems to turn into Messi when playing us. They seems to struggle more against teams who can be organized and counter well, as well as physical and direct teams while yhey thrive more against teams who like to press and be attacking as they can exploit the spaces we leave.



At the same time we are much better than last year, even with the refs being more hellbent on keeping us from winning. I imagine with competent and unbiased refs we would be top of the league and have Curtis and Jota in the squad. Anyway, we just have to keep fighting and improving so that we can get back to our very best and competing for all major titles. Hopefully today we see our side at their best.



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!