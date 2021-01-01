« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h  (Read 5553 times)

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm »
Ever since the opening Europa League fixture, Brighton have been a bit off haven't they?

Still though, they're a wounded animal at the moment, could be more dangerous than ever.

They are a properly good team regardless, probably the best run club in the Premier League. Fantastic football, fantastic players... a win under any scenario would be fantastic.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm »
A win would be massive considering we have a good run of fixtures after the international break. Everton (H), Forest (H), Luton (a), Brentford (H).
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,050
  • Seis Veces
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:57:27 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:17:56 pm
A win would be massive considering we have a good run of fixtures after the international break. Everton (H), Forest (H), Luton (a), Brentford (H).

We should be beating all four of those. Even Brentford look crap this season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,381
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:21:45 am »
Looking forward to 15 good minutes before Allison gets a red for time wasting after he kicks one into touch by mistake and then looks at the ref astonished when he brandishes a yellow. 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:13:14 am »
I dont know if I can look forward to this without wondering how the refs are going to fuck us over this week and every week since the season started.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:11 am by lindylou100 »
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #85 on: Today at 04:59:43 am »
Bring in Gravy for Curtis; keep the Mac-Szobo partnership going. Trent at RB, Darwin up front, win 5-2.
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:38:55 am »
Can we not concede please? Itll probably make winning easier. 😅
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:44:11 am »
3 points, no injury, no red card, and certainly no stupid referee or VAR decision. I am asking for too much?
Logged
Believer

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:46:45 am »
I'd be happy with the first three, but if the refs fucked us over on top of that, we'd be able to keep the heat on without being labelled sore losers,  so bring it on, I say.
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,281
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:00:03 am »
Massive game, one or both of Arsenal/City will drop points later so we need to capitalise. Especially after being robbed last week, need to stay in touching distance of Spurs, whilst they will Spurs it at some point we don't need them getting a gap and riding the momentum like Arsenal did last season.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,669
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:47:34 am »
Liverpool are top of the league with Red cards (4)

Usually the team with the most red cards also gets the most yellow cards, as they are a dirty team.

Liverpool are 17th with yellow cards which shows it's the officials not the teams.

Additionally of the 4 red cards that Liverpool have receieved, the board have ruled that two of them were wrong. The other two were 'controversial'

Again, signalling that the officials are as bent as fuck. Way, way more bent than the Italian league ever was and that was obvious when you were watching it. Nowhere near as obvious as this league though.

Also Liverpool lead the way on disallowed goals. Liverpool also lead the way on the amount of time it takes English VAR to check for goals. They spend 78% longer on Liverpool goals than any other team.
Logged
Meh

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:51:32 am »
Champagne for everyone if we finish the game with eleven men.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,136
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:51:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:47:34 am
Liverpool also lead the way on the amount of time it takes English VAR to check for goals. They spend 78% longer on Liverpool goals than any other team.
Except for last Saturday the dickheads.

Anyway about the game. Is Trent starting and Gomez benched? Who replaces Jones in midfield? Think our strongest front 3 of Diaz, Nunez & Salah upfront?
Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:02:25 am »
Think I'd be happier Gomez starting this, Mitoma had Trent on toast last season
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,270
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:27:51 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm
Ever since the opening Europa League fixture, Brighton have been a bit off haven't they?

Still though, they're a wounded animal at the moment, could be more dangerous than ever.

They are a properly good team regardless, probably the best run club in the Premier League. Fantastic football, fantastic players... a win under any scenario would be fantastic.

They're very feast or famine. They always turn up against us though.

Key last season for them was they just had a much better midfield than us which allowed them to play us off the park, but they enjoy playing against teams like us because it allows them to play the way they like in transitions. It's teams who sit back a bit and pick them off on the counter they have a problem with.

We can certainly get at them defensively but they will get in behind us as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,270
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:29:19 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:47:34 am
Liverpool are top of the league with Red cards (4)

Usually the team with the most red cards also gets the most yellow cards, as they are a dirty team.

Liverpool are 17th with yellow cards which shows it's the officials not the teams.

Additionally of the 4 red cards that Liverpool have receieved, the board have ruled that two of them were wrong. The other two were 'controversial'

Again, signalling that the officials are as bent as fuck. Way, way more bent than the Italian league ever was and that was obvious when you were watching it. Nowhere near as obvious as this league though.

Also Liverpool lead the way on disallowed goals. Liverpool also lead the way on the amount of time it takes English VAR to check for goals. They spend 78% longer on Liverpool goals than any other team.

Manc Kavanagh today on VAR. Newcastle away last season he spent about 10 minutes trying to rule two perfectly good Liverpool goals out.

They can never check quick enough when a goal goes in against us though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,332
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:30:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:47:34 am
Liverpool are top of the league with Red cards (4)

Usually the team with the most red cards also gets the most yellow cards, as they are a dirty team.

Liverpool are 17th with yellow cards which shows it's the officials not the teams.

Additionally of the 4 red cards that Liverpool have receieved, the board have ruled that two of them were wrong. The other two were 'controversial'

Again, signalling that the officials are as bent as fuck. Way, way more bent than the Italian league ever was and that was obvious when you were watching it. Nowhere near as obvious as this league though.

Also Liverpool lead the way on disallowed goals. Liverpool also lead the way on the amount of time it takes English VAR to check for goals. They spend 78% longer on Liverpool goals than any other team.

Can we just keep on football for this thread.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 849
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
Just want fair refereeing, doubt it,ll happen mind, Brighton are a solid team, we will need to be at our best to get 3 points.
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:42:42 am »
We'll be given a soft penalty and the world will move on.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,270
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:07:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:42 am
We'll be given a soft penalty and the world will move on.

If we do get a decision go our way today we'll be told it's all because we've bullied the officials by the media/other fans and then it'll be back to normal the week after for the full PGMOL backlash.

A decision may go against us today but they'll know all eyes are on them after last week, it won't be blatant.

Hopefully we win the game and the ref is an afterthought.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,311
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #100 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:42:42 am
We'll be given a soft penalty and the world will move on.

Only if we are already three or four up.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:02:25 am
Think I'd be happier Gomez starting this, Mitoma had Trent on toast last season

We're in a very different place to where we were when we payed them last season. Make them worry about us rather than us worrying about them.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:25:34 am »
Which game was it where Mac Allister and Dom basically played as a 2 in front of the back 4? I'd be fine with that and have Gravenberch come in for Jones. Gomez doesn't deserve to be dropped so bring Trent on later on in the game if required.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:28:31 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:12:59 am
We're in a very different place to where we were when we payed them last season. Make them worry about us rather than us worrying about them.

Surely there's a balance to be had though? Trent has been out for a considerable amount of time and it wouldn't be surprising to see him really struggle against Mitoma as a consequence. With the fact the Gomez has generally been really good at RB this season, and didn't start on Thursday, it's an interesting debate about who should start this one.
Logged

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:46:12 am »
Dont know what to expect today, by that I mean what the officials will be upto. Brighton is a very difficult side to play, they are very frustrating to play against as they just keep the ball until you give up the pressing. Then they have the quality to beat you going forward. Especially Mitoma is a pain in the arse for us, Ferguson also a very talented player, and to top it off that Marsh fella seems to turn into Messi when playing us. They seems to struggle more against teams who can be organized and counter well, as well as physical and direct teams while yhey thrive more against teams who like to press and be attacking as they can exploit the spaces we leave.

At the same time we are much better than last year, even with the refs being more hellbent on keeping us from winning. I imagine with competent and unbiased refs we would be top of the league and have Curtis and Jota in the squad. Anyway, we just have to keep fighting and improving so that we can get back to our very best and competing for all major titles. Hopefully today we see our side at their best.

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #105 on: Today at 11:19:35 am »
Dont concede first. Dont concede in the first 5 minutes. Dont do anything silly and give that wanker Taylor or his cronies anything to look at. We should be ok after that.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #106 on: Today at 11:23:46 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 11:19:35 am
Dont concede first. Dont concede in the first 5 minutes. Dont do anything silly and give that wanker Taylor or his cronies anything to look at. We should be ok after that.

This.Must start awake and we'll be ok bar the usual refereeing we get.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:38:40 am »
So who's getting sent off today? I'll guess Endo.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #108 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:51:39 am
Except for last Saturday the dickheads.

That's because the on-field call was offside.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #109 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
Come on redmen  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #110 on: Today at 11:40:58 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:38:40 am
So who's getting sent off today? I'll guess Endo.

Probably Trent, the refs will be fuming that he got away with being pushed into the advertising hoardings with only a yellow card.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #111 on: Today at 11:43:05 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 11:40:58 am
Probably Trent, the refs will be fuming that he got away with being pushed into the advertising hoardings with only a yellow card.

Trent is a good shout too
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,180
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #112 on: Today at 11:45:34 am »
Whats the team then?

Who plays alongside VvD? And who replaces Jones in midfield seem the obvious selection issues?

Not sure therell be many options off the bench to change the game. I wonder if he keeps Gravenberch and Elliott on the bench and starts Endo in this one.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,467
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #113 on: Today at 11:49:42 am »
Our team are mentality monsters. I alas am not. Feel like I'm one cruel, shitty, unjust decision away from jacking the whole thing in.

Brighton are formidable on their day, and like so many other teams, notorious game raisers against us. We should overcome them easily,  but I'm morbidly curious to see how we're stitched up this time.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 