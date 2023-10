Liverpool are top of the league with Red cards (4)



Usually the team with the most red cards also gets the most yellow cards, as they are a dirty team.



Liverpool are 17th with yellow cards which shows it's the officials not the teams.



Additionally of the 4 red cards that Liverpool have receieved, the board have ruled that two of them were wrong. The other two were 'controversial'



Again, signalling that the officials are as bent as fuck. Way, way more bent than the Italian league ever was and that was obvious when you were watching it. Nowhere near as obvious as this league though.



Also Liverpool lead the way on disallowed goals. Liverpool also lead the way on the amount of time it takes English VAR to check for goals. They spend 78% longer on Liverpool goals than any other team.