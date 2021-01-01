« previous next »
Author Topic: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h  (Read 1621 times)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
PL Matchday 8
Sunday 8th October, 14h

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.




Let the gat hum

Let's all please forget about the Spurs game. We'll be reminded of their incompetence and thinly veiled bias soon enough, possibly in this very upcoming match. But for now, let's just forget about it. There's a beast approaching. A giant monster is rumbling over the horizon, smashing buildings as it goes, getting angrier by the minute. This beast is threatening to rekindle fire in so many hearts where love of football has died down to a tiny smouldering amber. It's loud, wild and fucking fun. We need to greet it on arrival, climb on it's back and go. Ready yourself and look forward.

There is something about this new Liverpool, 2.0 or however you want to call it. Not only was it obvious to anyone watching before the last game, it was cemented, carved in stone, signed sealed and delivered in our first loss of the season. Strange, but that's exactly what has happened. We haven't looked as unbeatable in a long time as we did in that defeat. We haven't looked so focussed in a long time as in a game where everyone but our players seemingly lost their bloody minds. We were unmoved, relentless, focussed, new and hungry. It wasn't just the daylight robbery that had opposition fans and media nodding their heads in agreement with Liverpool's point of view (for 24h or so), it was the manner of our performance as well. It reminded me of... Shit, this might take a little detour to explain. Ok, give me a moment...

My wasted youth in the 90's was pretty deeply marked by discovery of punk music. Though I was never really a 'full kit wanker' punk, I was, as all 16 year olds are, very explicit about my music taste - looking down on anything and anyone coming from another hormone fueled and over-eager subculture. There was a silent bit of respect with metalheads or new wave/indie crew - the rest were just plebs, but none more so than those into hip hop. God bloody damn hip hop, the end days are near, burn it with fire and piss on its grave was the general attitude. So one day, outside the school, prime zone of walkman swapping and mixtape exchange, I walk up to some (punk first obviously) friends and two of them are sharing one headphone each, nodding heads together. 'You have to hear this man.' 'Oh yeah, is that Stooges bootleg?'. So I pop in the headphones and my ears and bones are filled with menacing 'Dummm dummm dum dumm' bass line of Cypress Hill 'Lick a shot'. It's relentless. It has venom, tempo, freshness. You can try to stop yourself, you can cover yourself in all The Exploited merch in the world to protect yourself from this hip hop devil - but your head will bounce to the beat. It can not be denied. It will not be denied. It's transcending drawers you want to put it in, it's breaking rules and making fun of expectations.

Well, that's how I feel watching this new team slowly spreading their wings. Whatever your current state of affairs with football in general, whichever team you support, we look primed to eventually steamroll everything, marching to our own beat. Once again - we are the party and we're coming to your town. Can't deny it, don't even try it.


Put me in chains, try to beat my brains. I can get out, but the grudge remains 

I do like Brighton. Well, they did profit on our crappy season in a big way, really hurting us repeatedly, but still... you have to respect what they are doing. They do transfers well, they play well, just a well operated club who is also having a good start to this season. They will find it bit harder this year, no longer coming out of the blue and suckerpunching everyone, also they have Europa to deal with - but I don't see them dropping off much, if anything they might get even better through experience of playing european football. De Zerbi is doing a fine job and we're in for a difficult game.

Much like us, they are going into this game looking to wash away the bad taste from their mouth. Aston Villa really took them apart and coming back to their home turf - they'll play with a chip on their shoulder. We should expect a fast start, be ready to soak it up and be lethal on the other end. Being hit with injuries and suspensions really doesn't help, but we have enough and we are equal measure hungry and angry. Perhaps we even get a rare game where referees aren't the main event - so we can all just focus on football and enjoy a good game.

We're probably lining up with Diaz, Nunez and Mo up top. Middle is up for grabs, I'll say it's likely Dom, McAli and Endo - but would not be surprised if Ryan starts. Defence is almost certainly Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robbo and Ali. That's a very strong team, that's a team that can do anything they want. So let's go out there and bring the party. There's no stopping this.

Points to take.
Points to prove.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
I think, VAR and corrupt referees aside, that we're going to batter these this weekend.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
This is a big match. We lost the last two at the Amex earlier in the year.

They are still really dangerous despite three defeats in five.

Question marks over who starts RB and who replaces Jones?

For me, you play Trent but he may vacate space that Mitoma will exploit.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
The subs might point to Endo but hoping Gravenberch starts, think he earned it after yesterday and would be interesting to see how he handles playing in the intense team rather than the first gear midweek team.

Probably the two teams that constantly get fucked over by VAR the most but expecting it to all go against us as usual. Think we'll play great and deserve to win but whether that's enough to actually win we'll have to see.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:45:21 am
This is a big match. We lost the last two at the Amex earlier in the year.

They are still really dangerous despite three defeats in five.

Question marks over who starts RB and who replaces Jones?

For me, you play Trent but he may vacate space that Mitoma will exploit.
We are playing them at the best possible time. Their form has been poor since they lost their first Europa League game.
So Stefan, Curtis,Thiago, Gakpo and Jota are out - I expect Doak has a chance of minutes and Bobby Clark might be on the bench.  We wont have such a convincing wave of reinforcements.  Maybe even a small chance of a wildcard forward on the bench eg Koumas, but probably not ready and more likely we would use Dom, Doak and Harvey as attacking cover
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
Thanks Zlen!

Unpredictable team and they seem to be one we dont like to play against. Two losses and a draw last season, a win and a draw the season before that, a loss and a draw before that.

They have some good individuals and a good system, when it clicks. But the recent hammerings theyve suffered shows they are vulnerable too if a side can figure them out. Really hard game to call.

Last game before another break. If we win, then 9 points out of 12 from 4 moderately tricky games is a more than decent return.

Think we play Trent, Konate, Virg and Robbo at the back assuming no knocks from last night.

Up top is probably easier to predict with Jota and Gakpo out. Surely its Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Midfield all of a sudden is the hardest area to call and the one with most options. Substitutions last night point towards Endo, Mac, Dombut feel like Brighton is a very tricky one for a newish player to deal with so all three at once could be tough. But then Jones is out. You could play Elliott or Gravenberch but again the balance has to be right. Im confident to a point that we have intelligent players who can work together to figure things out, and our second halves have generally been very good so were obviously doing a good job of analaysing games and making changes if we need to at the break.

Ill be bullish and say 3-1 to the Reds. Will be a tough one though.
Expecting:

              Alisson

Trent Matip Virgil Robertson

               Endo

    Szobo Mac Allister

    Salah Nunez Diaz

Doak, Elliott and Gravenberch are good options off the bench but hopefully we put it to bed early.
Endo ahead of Gravenberch would be a mistake imo.
Leave Mac allister at 6.
Gravenberch being press resitant is crucial. Endo isnt winning enough duels as a 6 to start. Jone will be a loss.
Endo looks like he has mistakes in him while pressed.
We need Trent & Mac Allister to be more tidy in possesion also
How about Joe at RB and Trent in midfield?
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:08:17 pm
How about Joe at RB and Trent in midfield?

No reason to do that considering we have actual midfielders.
If there was one PL club or set of fans watching last weekend that thought "oh shit" then it was Brighton. I think they are about to receive both barrels of righteous indignation.  I fully expect/hope Salah, Nunez and Diaz to start and to rip them apart, alongside our new Rolls Royce midfielder with small feet and a hugely motivated Trent.

I very genuinely think we are going to score a bag full. They probably will as well like, but the "we'll score more than you" vibe is strong with Liverpool 2.0

Cannot wait for this game and hell to be unleashed.
These opening eight league fixtures haven't really been easy ones by any stretch but after this the opponents start to look a bit kinder, ones where you go in expecting 3 points. A win here would be huge because after last weekend it'll be a real downer going into the internationals losing another league game. If we can keep 11 men on the pitch I'd expect us to score two or three as these have shipped quite a few already this season. Brighton will still have moments this season where they're devastating in attack but when you lose your two most important midfielders you'll no doubt start to look more susceptible defensively. Both teams need three points after last weekend, but we just need it a little more and that's why I reckon we're going to win.
Thanks Zlen for the great post......not a fan of Hip Hop myself but then that's probably an age thing. Favourite Punk group was Stiff Little Fingers.

I think this will be a tough game for us and we'll have to be at our best. Our consistency has been good this year and we always seem to play better as the game goes on. Brighton beat us easily last year and showed up our poor midfield. Now we have MacAllister and Szoboszlai who have both settled in well. Gravenberch is starting to look good. Pity Jones is out. I feel that Elliott may play.

We should be too strong for them and I expect us to win even if we get off to a poor start.
Nice opening post - food for thought across a range of topics!
I have always been on the Rock side of music, but similarly was pretty myopic in taste in my youth! Although as you get older you do appreciate the music variety that was around in the late 70s early 80s.

As for Brighton, its hard to know what team will turn up, but they are dangerous, just hope they exhausted themselves last night.

I think Tubbys team is probably right. MacAllister has been excellent, but have always felt when in the 6 he starts a little slow and has been caught out early in games. Maybe using Endo as a specialist there will tighten that up and free MacAllister up to progress the ball. Szoboszlai is the first name on the team sheet for me and the forwards pick themselves for this game.
Thats great Zlen
Excited to find out who were getting sent off this week, and whether any legitimate goals we might score will actually be allowed to stand.

Its going to be a tough game no doubt, as they tend to be motivated for our matches and theyre a decent side when they feel like it. They cut through us at will at times during last seasons encounters - but hopefully the functioning midfield weve acquired since then will help reduce that.
The Spurs loss puts us under more pressure in this game. Should be a good game and we owe these south coast c*nts one.
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:22:22 am
Snip
Lovely stuff. Cheers, Zlen :wave
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:40:15 pm
Excited to find out who were getting sent off this week, and whether any legitimate goals we might score will actually be allowed to stand.

Its going to be a tough game no doubt, as they tend to be motivated for our matches and theyre a decent side when they feel like it. They cut through us at will at times during last seasons encounters - but hopefully the functioning midfield weve acquired since then will help reduce that.

Who didn't cut through us at will last season? We might have played with 9 men against Spurs but we were playing with a hell of a lot less players back then.

Brighton's style should play into our hands. High scoring game.
Brighton pass the ball between the centre backs inviting the press and then play through it.
Are we capable of sitting and waiting for them to pass to the flanks and then press (as Villa did) rather than press centrally only for them to break?
Last time at their place we played into their hand by playing our normal attacking high pressing game and lost 3-0
Klopp will have a different game plan for this one.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:24:13 am
I think, VAR and corrupt referees aside, that we're going to batter these this weekend.

With your neighbour as Ref I doubt it .....  :D
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:48:30 pm
The Spurs loss puts us under more pressure in this game. Should be a good game and we owe these south coast c*nts one.

If we have ambitions to win the league, which we should then this is a must win. We'll walk top 4 irrespective of dropping any points here.
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 03:13:01 pm
Brighton pass the ball between the centre backs inviting the press and then play through it.
Are we capable of sitting and waiting for them to pass to the flanks and then press (as Villa did) rather than press centrally only for them to break?
Last time at their place we played into their hand by playing our normal attacking high pressing game and lost 3-0
Klopp will have a different game plan for this one.

Or we now have the players capable of pressing them effectively high.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:24:13 am
I think, VAR and corrupt referees aside, that we're going to batter these this weekend.

Mid profile game where we will probably get a few calls our way to even things out.

Part of the skill of hiding in plain sight is to gaslight the wronged party with some tokenism.

Really cant be arsed to watch this. Better things to do on a sunny weekend.
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 03:15:59 pm
With your neighbour as Ref I doubt it .....  :D

Yeah I said that before I knew the two Manchester United supporters were ref and VAR.

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:25:17 pm
Mid profile game where we will probably get a few calls our way to even things out.

Part of the skill of hiding in plain sight is to gaslight the wronged party with some tokenism.

Really cant be arsed to watch this. Better things to do on a sunny weekend.

I'll put it on for the kids while I laze about in the garden
Endo starts this one I think. I'm sure Klopp said in the post game presser that Gravenberch isn't quite there for 90 minutes yet. I think he comes on as a sub for the last 20-30 minutes.

I think the team picks itself at the moment based on suspensions & injuries, only decison I'm not sure of is whether we start Gomez or Trent at right back.
Trying to press their centre backs is playing into their hands. Wait for them to push up the pitch and then pounce in numbers in the midfield.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:22:56 pm
Trying to press their centre backs is playing into their hands. Wait for them to push up the pitch and then pounce in numbers in the midfield.

Think we have to mix it up though.

Mitoma is very dangerous so do we play Gomez and bring Trent in later?
Tough game with the Altrincham fan as ref and Kavanagh on VAR, but I reckon well be fired up to get back on track in the league and will smash them and Brighton.
Got to bounce back with 3 points, Arsenal, City or both will drop points so we've got to take advantage. 
Thanks for the OP Zlen.

Although theyve had a few early set backs I still expect well see the best version of them Sunday.

They can definitely cause us problems, but our new midfield will make life far more difficult than when they faced us last season. Theyve conceded quite a few and were well equipped to take advantage of any weaknesses.

Very hopeful we can maintain our form and finish the game with 11 players, 3 points and a few goals
Liverpool have beaten Brighton only once in the last 6 Premier League games, bit of a bogey team in recent years.

They create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals but their defence is very shaky.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:31:47 pm
Think we have to mix it up though.

Mitoma is very dangerous so do we play Gomez and bring Trent in later?
No, Trent on the pitch whenever possible because he's amazing at helping us breakdown teams.

Didn't think I'd feel this confident against them a few months back, but a along as we don't fall in to the trap over committing to pressing them high too much we should be able to run over their midfield and get good chances on transitions. Would probably go for Endo for Jones, but I think any of the midfield options coming in should be fine.
Excellent OP Zlen. Excited for this.
Guessing Endo starts in place of Jones, Gravenberch or Elliott possible too. Ability to change the game with forward subs seems to have take a big hit this weekend, wonder if Doak will get any minutes off the bench. Szoboszlai and Mac Allister very likely needed for 90 unless Klopp going play 3 Cbs at some point during the game(which he has done in very rare situation to keep leads etc)
Brighton going to run a higher line with likely Dunk and Van Hecke fyi
