« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h  (Read 284 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« on: Today at 11:22:22 am »
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
PL Matchday 8
Sunday 8th October, 14h

Referee: Anthony Taylor
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn
Fourth official: Craig Pawson
VAR: Chris Kavanagh. Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes.




Let the gat hum

Let's all please forget about the Spurs game. We'll be reminded of their incompetence and thinly veiled bias soon enough, possibly in this very upcoming match. But for now, let's just forget about it. There's a beast approaching. A giant monster is rumbling over the horizon, smashing buildings as it goes, getting angrier by the minute. This beast is threatening to rekindle fire in so many hearts where love of football has died down to a tiny smouldering amber. It's loud, wild and fucking fun. We need to greet it on arrival, climb on it's back and go. Ready yourself and look forward.

There is something about this new Liverpool, 2.0 or however you want to call it. Not only was it obvious to anyone watching before the last game, it was cemented, carved in stone, signed sealed and delivered in our first loss of the season. Strange, but that's exactly what has happened. We haven't looked as unbeatable in a long time as we did in that defeat. We haven't looked so focussed in a long time as in a game where everyone but our players seemingly lost their bloody minds. We were unmoved, relentless, focussed, new and hungry. It wasn't just the daylight robbery that had opposition fans and media nodding their heads in agreement with Liverpool's point of view (for 24h or so), it was the manner of our performance as well. It reminded me of... Shit, this might take a little detour to explain. Ok, give me a moment...

My wasted youth in the 90's was pretty deeply marked by discovery of punk music. Though I was never really a 'full kit wanker' punk, I was, as all 16 year olds are, very explicit about my music taste - looking down on anything and anyone coming from another hormone fueled and over-eager subculture. There was a silent bit of respect with metalheads or new wave/indie crew - the rest were just plebs, but none more so than those into hip hop. God bloody damn hip hop, the end days are near, burn it with fire and piss on its grave was the general attitude. So one day, outside the school, prime zone of walkman swapping and mixtape exchange, I walk up to some (punk first obviously) friends and two of them are sharing one headphone each, nodding heads together. 'You have to hear this man.' 'Oh yeah, is that Stooges bootleg?'. So I pop in the headphones and my ears and bones are filled with menacing 'Dummm dummm dum dumm' bass line of Cypress Hill 'Lick a shot'. It's relentless. It has venom, tempo, freshness. You can try to stop yourself, you can cover yourself in all The Exploited merch in the world to protect yourself from this hip hop devil - but your head will bounce to the beat. It can not be denied. It will not be denied. It's transcending drawers you want to put it in, it's breaking rules and making fun of expectations.

Well, that's how I feel watching this new team slowly spreading their wings. Whatever your current state of affairs with football in general, whichever team you support, we look primed to eventually steamroll everything, marching to our own beat. Once again - we are the party and we're coming to your town. Can't deny it, don't even try it.


Put me in chains, try to beat my brains. I can get out, but the grudge remains 

I do like Brighton. Well, they did profit on our crappy season in a big way, really hurting us repeatedly, but still... you have to respect what they are doing. They do transfers well, they play well, just a well operated club who is also having a good start to this season. They will find it bit harder this year, no longer coming out of the blue and suckerpunching everyone, also they have Europa to deal with - but I don't see them dropping off much, if anything they might get even better through experience of playing european football. De Zerbi is doing a fine job and we're in for a difficult game.

Much like us, they are going into this game looking to wash away the bad taste from their mouth. Aston Villa really took them apart and coming back to their home turf - they'll play with a chip on their shoulder. We should expect a fast start, be ready to soak it up and be lethal on the other end. Being hit with injuries and suspensions really doesn't help, but we have enough and we are equal measure hungry and angry. Perhaps we even get a rare game where referees aren't the main event - so we can all just focus on football and enjoy a good game.

We're probably lining up with Diaz, Nunez and Mo up top. Middle is up for grabs, I'll say it's likely Dom, McAli and Endo - but would not be surprised if Ryan starts. Defence is almost certainly Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robbo and Ali. That's a very strong team, that's a team that can do anything they want. So let's go out there and bring the party. There's no stopping this.

Points to take.
Points to prove.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,776
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:24:13 am »
I think, VAR and corrupt referees aside, that we're going to batter these this weekend.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,118
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:45:21 am »
This is a big match. We lost the last two at the Amex earlier in the year.

They are still really dangerous despite three defeats in five.

Question marks over who starts RB and who replaces Jones?

For me, you play Trent but he may vacate space that Mitoma will exploit.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:46:45 am »
The subs might point to Endo but hoping Gravenberch starts, think he earned it after yesterday and would be interesting to see how he handles playing in the intense team rather than the first gear midweek team.

Probably the two teams that constantly get fucked over by VAR the most but expecting it to all go against us as usual. Think we'll play great and deserve to win but whether that's enough to actually win we'll have to see.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:45:21 am
This is a big match. We lost the last two at the Amex earlier in the year.

They are still really dangerous despite three defeats in five.

Question marks over who starts RB and who replaces Jones?

For me, you play Trent but he may vacate space that Mitoma will exploit.
We are playing them at the best possible time. Their form has been poor since they lost their first Europa League game.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
So Stefan, Curtis,Thiago, Gakpo and Jota are out - I expect Doak has a chance of minutes and Bobby Clark might be on the bench.  We wont have such a convincing wave of reinforcements.  Maybe even a small chance of a wildcard forward on the bench eg Koumas, but probably not ready and more likely we would use Dom, Doak and Harvey as attacking cover
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,288
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:53:07 am »
Thanks Zlen!

Unpredictable team and they seem to be one we dont like to play against. Two losses and a draw last season, a win and a draw the season before that, a loss and a draw before that.

They have some good individuals and a good system, when it clicks. But the recent hammerings theyve suffered shows they are vulnerable too if a side can figure them out. Really hard game to call.

Last game before another break. If we win, then 9 points out of 12 from 4 moderately tricky games is a more than decent return.

Think we play Trent, Konate, Virg and Robbo at the back assuming no knocks from last night.

Up top is probably easier to predict with Jota and Gakpo out. Surely its Diaz, Nunez, Salah.

Midfield all of a sudden is the hardest area to call and the one with most options. Substitutions last night point towards Endo, Mac, Dombut feel like Brighton is a very tricky one for a newish player to deal with so all three at once could be tough. But then Jones is out. You could play Elliott or Gravenberch but again the balance has to be right. Im confident to a point that we have intelligent players who can work together to figure things out, and our second halves have generally been very good so were obviously doing a good job of analaysing games and making changes if we need to at the break.

Ill be bullish and say 3-1 to the Reds. Will be a tough one though.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,788
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
Expecting:

              Alisson

Trent Matip Virgil Robertson

               Endo

    Szobo Mac Allister

    Salah Nunez Diaz

Doak, Elliott and Gravenberch are good options off the bench but hopefully we put it to bed early.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:04:07 pm »
Endo ahead of Gravenberch would be a mistake imo.
Leave Mac allister at 6.
Gravenberch being press resitant is crucial. Endo isnt winning enough duels as a 6 to start. Jone will be a loss.
Endo looks like he has mistakes in him while pressed.
We need Trent & Mac Allister to be more tidy in possesion also
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:08:17 pm »
How about Joe at RB and Trent in midfield?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,118
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:29:28 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:08:17 pm
How about Joe at RB and Trent in midfield?

No reason to do that considering we have actual midfielders.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,660
  • Believer
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool Preview, PL, Sun 8th OCT, 14h
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:39:46 pm »
If there was one PL club or set of fans watching last weekend that thought "oh shit" then it was Brighton. I think they are about to receive both barrels of righteous indignation.  I fully expect/hope Salah, Nunez and Diaz to start and to rip them apart, alongside our new Rolls Royce midfielder with small feet and a hugely motivated Trent.

I very genuinely think we are going to score a bag full. They probably will as well like, but the "we'll score more than you" vibe is strong with Liverpool 2.0

Cannot wait for this game and hell to be unleashed.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 