Does anyone seriously not think there's corruption going on at this point? City have been getting too many decisions in their favour for too long now. Not just little ones either. Big ones.



The game in this country has been compromised. That is, I'd suggest, a fact. We had the English government stepping in to make sure that actual murderers were allowed to take over the former Newcastle. Money, oil, arms deals all playing a role in that.So to believe that this corruption has not filtered down into the on-field game would be rather naive. Genuine followers of the game are simply being gaslighted at this point. The whole thing is rigged. We are watching things that defy belief, then we're being told we haven't really seen it at all. It's a monumental piss-take.