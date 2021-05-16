« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October  (Read 12264 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
I genuinely hope someone currently has some phones wiretapped similar to Calciopoli. After the last couple of weeks something has to come out eventually.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:32:52 pm
Rob I agree but I thought Spurs won the title last week ? Why else did they bring their kids on the pitch ?

The other three top 4 places need deciding and they can't risk ADFC not being in it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:34:06 pm »
Hope our lawyers are watching this.
Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:34:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:31:48 pm
Well Tuesdays program with Webb will be a aren't we great PR episode.

Forgot hes Howards on screen chum now. That explains that then cause not even Michael Owen is that brain dead to legitimately have that opinion.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 05:33:49 pm
I genuinely hope someone currently has some phones wiretapped similar to Calciopoli. After the last couple of weeks something has to come out eventually.

Theyve gotten very sloppy the last few weeks. Its beyond obvious now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:34:06 pm
Hope our lawyers are watching this.

I wouldnt be surprised if we sue at the end of the season.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:27:18 pm
I thought Gary Nevilles needless oooooooooooohs were insufferable but that fat useless c*nt Richards claiming thats a yellow has finished me. Sky now a propaganda arm for Aby Dhabi.

Switching over to an overseas feed they can fuck off
Michael Owen thinks it was only a yellow too. Not sure why he had a big shit eating grin on his face while saying it though.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 05:33:49 pm
I genuinely hope someone currently has some phones wiretapped similar to Calciopoli. After the last couple of weeks something has to come out eventually.

Need to find their phones from Etisalat first.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #808 on: Today at 05:38:26 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 05:36:48 pm
Michael Owen thinks it was only a yellow too. Not sure why he had a big shit eating grin on his face while saying it though.
Yellow, red- regardless, the key thing is it was on an equal level, if not worse than Jones. Why did it get a more lenient punishment? Thats the question.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #809 on: Today at 05:38:47 pm »
Why arent Arsenal players launching in to Man City players ankles with their studs up?  This ref has decided that youre allowed at least two of them this afternoon.  They ought to be taking advantage.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #810 on: Today at 05:40:16 pm »
Ederson pushes someone, fucks up then begs for the foul, the entitlement is crazy
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #811 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:28:09 pm
The officials literally dont give a shit. Theyre out in the Middle East wining and dining with the big dogs.
and they rely on the weekly memory wipe that occurs in everyone's minds (pundits, commentators, media, the lot) - no mention during the Kovacic incidents of just how closely they mirror the Jones and Jota incidents - none at all - complete memory wipe.
It's quite mind-boggling

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #812 on: Today at 05:41:52 pm »

If City win this its a 6 pt swing courtesy of the refs. Literally deciding title races behind closed doors.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #813 on: Today at 05:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:41:52 pm
If City win this its a 6 pt swing courtesy of the refs. Literally deciding title races behind closed doors.

Going to be genuinely funny what they do when were all over them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #814 on: Today at 05:44:12 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 05:36:22 pm
Theyve gotten very sloppy the last few weeks. Its beyond obvious now.

When you consider its happened in the two biggest games of the season so far in back to back weeks, very sloppy indeed.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #815 on: Today at 05:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:41:52 pm
If City win this its a 6 pt swing courtesy of the refs. Literally deciding title races behind closed doors.

Arsenal NEED to lose this. Losing out to the cheats last season doesn't seem to made them see the light, they need to have points literally stolen from them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #816 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 05:44:12 pm
When you consider its happened in the two biggest games of the season so far in back to back weeks, very sloppy indeed.

Its the arrogance that comes from knowing it no longer matters what you do, you're not getting brought to book for it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #817 on: Today at 05:47:50 pm »
Why the fuck would anyone want to watch a match like they were playing a game?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #818 on: Today at 05:48:23 pm »
And who the fuck is Hoolian Alvarez?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #819 on: Today at 05:49:37 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 05:26:08 pm
Does anyone seriously not think there's corruption going on at this point? City have been getting too many decisions in their favour for too long now. Not just little ones either. Big ones.
The game in this country has been compromised. That is, I'd suggest, a fact. We had the English government stepping in to make sure that actual murderers were allowed to take over the former Newcastle. Money, oil, arms deals all playing a role in that.

So to believe that this corruption has not filtered down into the on-field game would be rather naive. Genuine followers of the game are simply being gaslighted at this point. The whole thing is rigged. We are watching things that defy belief, then we're being told we haven't really seen it at all. It's a monumental piss-take.

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #820 on: Today at 05:49:44 pm »
How shit is this game
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #821 on: Today at 05:51:30 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:49:44 pm
How shit is this game

City have done nothing accept foul
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #822 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Arsenal with Nketiah is like when we used to try and make Solanke work
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #823 on: Today at 05:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:47:50 pm
Why the fuck would anyone want to watch a match like they were playing a game?

I'm actually enjoying it, for some reason it feels a bit more natural because I can see more player movement off the ball. I just wish they would add an ambient sound only option to it.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #824 on: Today at 05:53:26 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:49:44 pm
How shit is this game

Very. Arsenal by far the better team and look the only team trying to win
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #825 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
It's quite telling really that Kovacic hadn't been withdrawn in case he gets another yellow, obviously Pip knows the fix is in place and he won't be sent off no matter what, I guess bribes paid junkets to referees come with a few perks.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #826 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:49:37 pm
The game in this country has been compromised. That is, I'd suggest, a fact. We had the English government stepping in to make sure that actual murderers were allowed to take over the former Newcastle. Money, oil, arms deals all playing a role in that.

So to believe that this corruption has not filtered down into the on-field game would be rather naive. Genuine followers of the game are simply being gaslighted at this point. The whole thing is rigged. We are watching things that defy belief, then we're being told we haven't really seen it at all. It's a monumental piss-take.

I don't disagree with any of that but until it's proven ie, ref seen taking money we cannot do anything about it. People need to be less complacent about stuff like this though, as you say corruption is everywhere in this country, so how can anyone easily dismiss it?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #827 on: Today at 05:54:24 pm »
City are a very different team without Rodri
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #828 on: Today at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:47:50 pm
Why the fuck would anyone want to watch a match like they were playing a game?
yeah it was weird as fuck
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #829 on: Today at 05:55:56 pm »
I've never seen such a high profile game with people walking about with the ball so much and being allowed to
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #830 on: Today at 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:49:37 pm
The game in this country has been compromised. That is, I'd suggest, a fact. We had the English government stepping in to make sure that actual murderers were allowed to take over the former Newcastle. Money, oil, arms deals all playing a role in that.

So to believe that this corruption has not filtered down into the on-field game would be rather naive. Genuine followers of the game are simply being gaslighted at this point. The whole thing is rigged. We are watching things that defy belief, then we're being told we haven't really seen it at all. It's a monumental piss-take.
Are clubs contracted to participate in the corrupt "best league in the world"?, or can they opt out?, because if this out and out corruption continues all season then I'm sure a few clubs could be wanting to breakaway.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #831 on: Today at 05:58:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 05:24:25 pm
Ha ha, Micah Richards, no red.

He works for Abu Dahbi.
He is literally an employee of the state.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #832 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
City look pretty ordinary. Hope Arsenal take advantage.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #833 on: Today at 05:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:57:10 pm
Are clubs contracted to participate in the corrupt "best league in the world"?, or can they opt out?, because if this out and out corruption continues all season then I'm sure a few clubs could be wanting to breakaway.
we wanted to breakaway remember
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #834 on: Today at 05:59:39 pm »
My god this is dull
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #835 on: Today at 05:59:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:53:56 pm
I don't disagree with any of that but until it's proven ie, ref seen taking money we cannot do anything about it. People need to be less complacent about stuff like this though, as you say corruption is everywhere in this country, so how can anyone easily dismiss it?
It's actually not even being disguised, officials are being paid (indirectly) by a state that just happens to own a former football club, how can anyone think that there's no influence is beyond me.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #836 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Neville having an actual giggle about the referees being shit
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #837 on: Today at 06:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:51:41 pm
Arsenal with Nketiah is like when we used to try and make Solanke work
Unfortunately, a back-up striker isn't going to be a world beater.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #838 on: Today at 06:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:00:12 pm
Neville having an actual giggle about the referees being shit
he wouldn't be laughing if it was happening to the other Manchester club
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #839 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm »
Oh look! Another cardless foul by a City player (Walker)
