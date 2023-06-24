Managers fronting each other on the touchline as well, it's too nice now somehow. I get you have to have respect but sometimes managers don't like one another and that's perfectly fine. Wenger knew how to handle Ferguson and as you say those Arsenal teams were very on point and intelligent as to how they played the game.



Kenny telling Wenger to "piss off" in 2012 was a laugh too.Yeah, the mind games between Ferguson and Wenger and the aggro, it never went too far on the touch line, the on pitch was a different matter, but it was great to see some passion and players who seemed to care and wanted to win.That game when Mellor scored that last minute screamer, they got the ball at 1-0 down and I turned to my mate and said "they're going to score here" and they just opened us up. Also, I think it was the FA Cup game where we did the Justice for the 96 chant for about 20 minutes, Henry got a standing ovation when he was subbed, some gobshite near us in the Kop was yelling "fuck off appluading him, he's taking the piss out of you", but he'd terrorised Carra all game and you couldn't not applaud what we'd seen, he was that good that night.