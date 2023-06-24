« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October  (Read 9134 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
No dramas, as Everton and United can still wake up in the morning and realise that despite winning today they are still absolute shite. Chelsea can get to fuck as well, they are bang average FC.
be reasonable.  MU and Chelsea are both almost in the top half!
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm
be reasonable.  MU and Chelsea are both almost in the top half!

Thats fair, will be a great season for them if they can topple the mighty Brentford and West Ham in the table.
Offline shank94

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:03:54 am »
Amrabat runs slower than a forklift. Both him and Casemiro look like Gulab jamun fcks
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:32:53 am »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 08:03:54 am
Amrabat runs slower than a forklift. Both him and Casemiro look like Gulab jamun fcks
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:38:19 am »
Shitty international break fucking again after this and then again in a month

Shite
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:54:07 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:38:19 am
Shitty international break fucking again after this and then again in a month

Shite
Fucks sake. It's boring. International football is crap outside of the tournament's.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:28:41 am »
So on MOTD, they said they were still checking Sterling's goal, even after the game had restarted.

They just make it up as they go along from one week to the next.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:06:00 am »
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao
Offline thejbs

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:28:41 am
So on MOTD, they said they were still checking Sterling's goal, even after the game had restarted.

They just make it up as they go along from one week to the next.

This was my point on Diaz goal.  If a review starts before play restarts, it appears its fine to call it back. Our review started before play restarted. 
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:46:42 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao
The cheats have won the last 12 league games between the two, not much of a rivalry. Arsenal need to get something today.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:57:46 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao

Bait

Has to be.

Either that or two other things:

A fan of Arsenal
Thick
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:07:24 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:46 am
Bait

Has to be.

Either that or two other things:

A fan of Arsenal
Thick

They were speaking to an Arsenal fan on 5 Live this morning. They had the now seemingly accepted chat about how Arsenal are Citys closest challengers and then they asked her if it would be more open this season and she criteria that yes maybe Spurs will make it a three way fight.

Looks like were still invisible to many people. Annoying at the moment but hopefully time will show them up to be complete idiots.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:10:08 am »
Pep has done an interview with sky sports in the warm up to the Arsenal game toda and the woman on sky is asking him

'Liverpool have been your rivals but is it Arsenal now' ? Really needing it to be, really trying to sell Sunday as these sky robots all do

His response 'When I define my time in England it will have been Liverpool been my rival'

Her face was a picture. 'OK' she replied, looking like someone just told her she didn't get the new promotion, but thanks for applying

Then desperately 'so where do Arsenal sit'

'Now they're starting to be there, but before was not there, they haven't been in the champions league or challenging'

Her face was fully 'fuck this' by this point and moved onto the game itself
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:13:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:07:24 am
They were speaking to an Arsenal fan on 5 Live this morning. They had the now seemingly accepted chat about how Arsenal are Citys closest challengers and then they asked her if it would be more open this season and she criteria that yes maybe Spurs will make it a three way fight.

Looks like were still invisible to many people. Annoying at the moment but hopefully time will show them up to be complete idiots.

Helps us to be honest

Spurs bearing us with 9 men, an own goal and probably the worst VAR moment to date has spurs better than us in many peoples minds. And illegally top

So be it
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:15:39 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:10:08 am
Pep has done an interview with sky sports in the warm up to the Arsenal game toda and the woman on sky is asking him

'Liverpool have been your rivals but is it Arsenal now' ? Really needing it to be, really trying to sell Sunday as these sky robots all do

His response 'When I define my time in England it will have been Liverpool been my rival'

Her face was a picture. 'OK' she replied, looking like someone just told her she didn't get the new promotion, but thanks for applying

Then desperately 'so where do Arsenal sit'

'Now they're starting to be there, but before was not there, they haven't been in the champions league or challenging'

Her face was fully 'fuck this' by this point and moved onto the game itself

I don't get why do all of you get worked up by all this though? There's constant abuse of Sky, a lot on on here say Sky don't like us, want to push London/Manchester clubs, so why the surprise and anger when such incidents happen?

Better to save yourself some grief and swerve this shit.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao

He is thinking of Arsenal v United surely, those two did actually have an historical rivalry. Saying that about City of all people.  :o
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #536 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:10:08 am
Pep has done an interview with sky sports in the warm up to the Arsenal game toda and the woman on sky is asking him

'Liverpool have been your rivals but is it Arsenal now' ? Really needing it to be, really trying to sell Sunday as these sky robots all do

His response 'When I define my time in England it will have been Liverpool been my rival'

Her face was a picture. 'OK' she replied, looking like someone just told her she didn't get the new promotion, but thanks for applying

Then desperately 'so where do Arsenal sit'

'Now they're starting to be there, but before was not there, they haven't been in the champions league or challenging'

Her face was fully 'fuck this' by this point and moved onto the game itself

If they want to underrate us, that's fine. Just let it go better for us this way.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #537 on: Today at 11:23:46 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 11:15:39 am
I don't get why do all of you get worked up by all this though? There's constant abuse of Sky, a lot on on here say Sky don't like us, want to push London/Manchester clubs, so why the surprise and anger when such incidents happen?

Better to save yourself some grief and swerve this shit.

Where's the grief?

It was fuckimg hilarious to me
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #538 on: Today at 11:25:31 am »
The press are desperate for a London club to challenge anything. They dont want us in the mix with city. You saw the hyperbole that was arsenal last season. See spurs this season.

Hopefully we can and if we play like we have prove them all that we are back.
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #539 on: Today at 11:58:28 am »
They want Liverpool firmly in the second tier, behind Abu Dhabi, Saudi, Man Utd and Arsenal. Or Spurs, whichever gets the upper hand.
Online Agent99

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:05:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao
The c*nt derby.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:46 am
Bait

Has to be.

Either that or two other things:

A fan of Arsenal
Thick
Bait definitely. They have a match to promote ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:46:42 am
The cheats have won the last 12 league games between the two, not much of a rivalry. Arsenal need to get something today.
Yeah a draw would be an upgrade on recent results.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:09:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:17:23 am
He is thinking of Arsenal v United surely, those two did actually have an historical rivalry. Saying that about City of all people.  :o
No mentioned United and Arsenal etc, City v Liverpool and now City and Arsenal :lmao
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:14:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao

Can only assume he forms his opinions based solely on the previous seasons league table which is insane

Anything else and I dont have words for it
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:20:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao
People like him just say stupid shit for clicks.
Offline jamie_c

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:58:28 am
They want Liverpool firmly in the second tier, behind Abu Dhabi, Saudi, Man Utd and Arsenal. Or Spurs, whichever gets the upper hand.

all of this is in your head, from a purely practical perspective the press/sky/media or whoever else you are moaning about want Liverpool & Utd to be good, the 2 biggest fanbases result in viewing figures/interactions etc

sure they would not give a shit if city fucked off.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:34:22 pm »
Its bad enough hearing an Australian accent at the best of times, let alone when its coming out of the mouth of that fat lump of shite at Spurs.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:44:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:09:29 pm
No mentioned United and Arsenal etc, City v Liverpool and now City and Arsenal :lmao

Weird thinking, indeed.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:06:00 am
Arsenal v Man City is the biggest game / rivalry according to Kaveh from Sky :o :lmao

:lmao

Sky must be taking some fucking massive bribes from Saudi and Abu Dhabi these days, trying to push these small non existent clubs into something they aren't. ADFC have a rivalry with one team and one team only and that is Manchester United, Arsenals is Spurs and them and the red Mancs seem to have a rivalry due to the Wenger years (and Alan Sunderland breaking their hearts ;D ) and that's about it.

I hope this game dies choking on its own vomit
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #550 on: Today at 01:00:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:55:59 pm
:lmao

Sky must be taking some fucking massive bribes from Saudi and Abu Dhabi these days, trying to push these small non existent clubs into something they aren't. ADFC have a rivalry with one team and one team only and that is Manchester United, Arsenals is Spurs and them and the red Mancs seem to have a rivalry due to the Wenger years (and Alan Sunderland breaking their hearts ;D ) and that's about it.

I hope this game dies choking on its own vomit

To be fair that Wenger v Ferguson rivalry was a big one and at times it got well over heated. I just can't take City serious as a team they were more a football club before the takeover.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #551 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:00:46 pm
To be fair that Wenger v Ferguson rivalry was a big one and at times it got well over heated. I just can't take City serious as a team they were more a football club before the takeover.

They were great games, kicking seven kinds of shite out of each other. Sky player cam was first introduced in an Arsenal v Utd game, I thought we'd get to see Keane kicking lumps out of Viera, but it was crap. I loved watching that Arsenal team play, they had some top quality back then.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #552 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:53 pm
They were great games, kicking seven kinds of shite out of each other. Sky player cam was first introduced in an Arsenal v Utd game, I thought we'd get to see Keane kicking lumps out of Viera, but it was crap. I loved watching that Arsenal team play, they had some top quality back then.

Managers fronting each other on the touchline as well, it's too nice now somehow. I get you have to have respect but sometimes managers don't like one another and that's perfectly fine. Wenger knew how to handle Ferguson and as you say those Arsenal teams were very on point and intelligent as to how they played the game.
Online Tokyoite

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #553 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Didn't Sky try to create a rivalry out of us and Abu Dhabi too? Just screams desperation for them to make the cheats relevant.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #554 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm »
United's fall from grace means City can't really have a satisfying rivalry with them anymore, plus most of United's fanbase would rather back them in a title race than us.
Online rob1966

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #555 on: Today at 01:21:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:10:57 pm
Managers fronting each other on the touchline as well, it's too nice now somehow. I get you have to have respect but sometimes managers don't like one another and that's perfectly fine. Wenger knew how to handle Ferguson and as you say those Arsenal teams were very on point and intelligent as to how they played the game.

Kenny telling Wenger to "piss off" in 2012 was a laugh too.

Yeah, the mind games between Ferguson and Wenger and the aggro, it never went too far on the touch line, the on pitch was a different matter, but it was great to see some passion and players who seemed to care and wanted to win.

That game when Mellor scored that last minute screamer, they got the ball at 1-0 down and I turned to my mate and said "they're going to score here" and they just opened us up. Also, I think it was the FA Cup game where we did the Justice for the 96 chant for about 20 minutes, Henry got a standing ovation when he was subbed, some gobshite near us in the Kop was yelling "fuck off appluading him, he's taking the piss out of you", but he'd terrorised Carra all game and you couldn't not applaud what we'd seen, he was that good that night.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #556 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:34:22 pm
Its bad enough hearing an Australian accent at the best of times, let alone when its coming out of the mouth of that fat lump of shite at Spurs.

And a very good afternoon to all our Australian posters.
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #557 on: Today at 01:25:04 pm »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 12:28:20 pm
all of this is in your head, from a purely practical perspective the press/sky/media or whoever else you are moaning about want Liverpool & Utd to be good, the 2 biggest fanbases result in viewing figures/interactions etc

sure they would not give a shit if city fucked off.

You did see what happened last week, right?

They have a captive audience. People will watch regardless of how much we're screwed over. Some will watch because of it.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #558 on: Today at 01:25:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:21:35 pm
Kenny telling Wenger to "piss off" in 2012 was a laugh too.

Yeah, the mind games between Ferguson and Wenger and the aggro, it never went too far on the touch line, the on pitch was a different matter, but it was great to see some passion and players who seemed to care and wanted to win.

That game when Mellor scored that last minute screamer, they got the ball at 1-0 down and I turned to my mate and said "they're going to score here" and they just opened us up. Also, I think it was the FA Cup game where we did the Justice for the 96 chant for about 20 minutes, Henry got a standing ovation when he was subbed, some gobshite near us in the Kop was yelling "fuck off appluading him, he's taking the piss out of you", but he'd terrorised Carra all game and you couldn't not applaud what we'd seen, he was that good that night.

I forgotten about that one! Henry was quality though as a footballer I had a lot of time for him and it was nauseating how they were building Beckham up though he was a very good player. I remember Kenny with his baby daughter Lindsay in his arms telling a reporter you'd get more sense out of her then Ferguson. I seemed to recall people moaning about that.  :D
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
« Reply #559 on: Today at 01:25:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:34:22 pm
Its bad enough hearing an Australian accent at the best of times, let alone when its coming out of the mouth of that fat lump of shite at Spurs.

 ;D
