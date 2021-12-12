I know they're winning but Brentford are fucking terrible.



It is a shockingly poor football match. Brentford are slightly more cohesive as a football team but the bar is set so low by Man United that doesnt mean anything.Ten Hag might still win this game but he cant be wanting to stay in this job for too much longer. It is eye gougingly painful watching his team. They have nothing, no tactics, no good players, no hope.