What happened? Don't want a video if it's a really horrible one.



From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (withvideo; I'd avoid watching it):-'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandableThey said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.''His fucking foot fell off.'The other descriptions are pretty bleak too. Seems people are saying Basham is 35 years old - it looks like a horrible thing to recover from.