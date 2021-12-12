Referred to VAR or they not looking again?
I know they're winning but Brentford are fucking terrible.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
7 hag will be toast if this stays the same.
Despite Madeleys best efforts, Brentford take the lead.
Who will they get?
Studs up tackle, both feet off the ground. Obviously ref decides no yellow.
Awful injury to Chris Basham
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
What happened? Don't want a video if it's a really horrible one.
From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (with NSFW video; I'd avoid watching it):-'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandableThey said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.'&'His fucking foot fell off.'
van Nistelrooy.
I think it's traditional to have a brief interim period, with a United 'legend' filling in, before the next manager comes in. Restore the pride, get them playing the United way, etc.
From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (with NSFW video; I'd avoid watching it):-'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandableThey said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.'&'His fucking foot fell off.'The other descriptions are pretty bleak too. Seems people are saying Basham is 35 years old - it looks like a horrible thing to recover from.
Steve Bruce, it is.
I reckon he may have lost the dressing room by chucking out De Gea the way he did. He had been there for ages and the way they sent him packing will not have gone unnoticed in the dressing room.
It was very strange. Plus the Sancho stuff.
Any decent links for the United game?
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]