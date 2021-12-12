« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #280 on: Today at 03:50:28 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:49:05 pm
Referred to VAR or they not looking again?

It wasnt. But then it wasnt a red.  Should have been a yellow though.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:50:45 pm
Wish we could relegate six teams this season. Best league in the world my arse.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #282 on: Today at 03:51:17 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:49:30 pm
I know they're winning but Brentford are fucking terrible.

Theyre not great, but they at least look like they have a plan and a structure whereas United are just 11 random players free-styling.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:51:31 pm
7 hag will be toast if this stays the same.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #284 on: Today at 03:51:35 pm
Boooooooooooooooooo.

But he won the league cup with the easiest run of fixtures in history and was deemed the greatest manager in the world in the press?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #285 on: Today at 03:51:47 pm
Awful injury to Chris Basham  :(
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #286 on: Today at 03:52:44 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:51:31 pm
7 hag will be toast if this stays the same.

Who will they get?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #287 on: Today at 03:52:54 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:28:55 pm
Despite Madeleys best efforts, Brentford take the lead.

Poor old Richard just can't catch a break
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #288 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:49:30 pm
I know they're winning but Brentford are fucking terrible.

It is a shockingly poor football match. Brentford are slightly more cohesive as a football team but the bar is set so low by Man United that doesnt mean anything.

Ten Hag might still win this game but he cant be wanting to stay in this job for too much longer. It is eye gougingly painful watching his team. They have nothing, no tactics, no good players, no hope.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #289 on: Today at 03:53:42 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:52:44 pm
Who will they get?


Whoever is mad enough to go there.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #290 on: Today at 03:54:37 pm
Could they get Ole back?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #291 on: Today at 03:55:11 pm
7 Haag with 45 minutes to save his job.  :'(
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #292 on: Today at 03:55:19 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 03:46:03 pm
Studs up tackle, both feet off the ground. Obviously ref decides no yellow.

there have been a couple by Man U, and the throwing the ball away by Amrabat, nothing it's so inconsistent
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #293 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:51:47 pm
Awful injury to Chris Basham  :(

What happened?  Don't want a video if it's a really horrible one.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #294 on: Today at 03:55:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:52:44 pm
Who will they get?


Poch, when he get's sacked before Chrimbo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #295 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #296 on: Today at 03:57:22 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:55:28 pm
What happened?  Don't want a video if it's a really horrible one.

From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (with NSFW video; I'd avoid watching it):-


'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandable

They said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.'

&

'His fucking foot fell off.'


The other descriptions are pretty bleak too. Seems people are saying Basham is 35 years old - it looks like a horrible thing to recover from.


Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #297 on: Today at 03:58:01 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:52:44 pm
Who will they get?
van Nistelrooy.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #298 on: Today at 03:58:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:57:22 pm
From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (with NSFW video; I'd avoid watching it):-


'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandable

They said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.'

&

'His fucking foot fell off.'


Definitely not watching that then.  Hope he can get back to playing again.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #299 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:58:01 pm
van Nistelrooy.
Or is he just the stalking horse...?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #300 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm
I think it's traditional to have a brief interim period, with a United 'legend' filling in, before the next manager comes in. Restore the pride, get them playing the United way, etc.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #301 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:02:32 pm
I think it's traditional to have a brief interim period, with a United 'legend' filling in, before the next manager comes in. Restore the pride, get them playing the United way, etc.

Roy Keane or Rooney next isn't it
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #302 on: Today at 04:03:58 pm
Che Neville and his band of rebels lurk dangerously in the hills above OT.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #303 on: Today at 04:04:07 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:57:22 pm
From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (with NSFW video; I'd avoid watching it):-


'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandable

They said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.'

&

'His fucking foot fell off.'


The other descriptions are pretty bleak too. Seems people are saying Basham is 35 years old - it looks like a horrible thing to recover from.

Sounds awful. Sounds like all his ligaments just went at once. :(
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #304 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:02:32 pm
I think it's traditional to have a brief interim period, with a United 'legend' filling in, before the next manager comes in. Restore the pride, get them playing the United way, etc.
Steve Bruce, it is.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #305 on: Today at 04:04:43 pm
Jeez thats a grim injury to Basham. No idea how it happens from him just running and crossing. Ewww.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #306 on: Today at 04:05:30 pm
60m quid Casemiro gets dragged off at half time. Another great signing that was.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #307 on: Today at 04:06:21 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:04:32 pm
Steve Bruce, it is.

Mark Hughes is available.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #308 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm
I reckon he may have lost the dressing room by chucking out De Gea the way he did. He had been there for ages and the way they sent him packing will not have gone unnoticed in the dressing room.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #309 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:06:25 pm
I reckon he may have lost the dressing room by chucking out De Gea the way he did. He had been there for ages and the way they sent him packing will not have gone unnoticed in the dressing room.

It was very strange.

Plus the Sancho stuff.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #310 on: Today at 04:08:14 pm
Chris Basham omg, its so bad it doesnt even look real. Going to be hard to come back from that one.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #311 on: Today at 04:08:33 pm
Ha ha - a yellow for the Brentford player - so inconsistent
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #312 on: Today at 04:10:06 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:07:04 pm
It was very strange.

Plus the Sancho stuff.

I would say the Sancho stuff is hard to say. It may very well be that Sancho is just an unprofessional prick and Ten Hag is in the right? Feel like Sancho would have a stronger case had he not been relentelessly shit ever since he set foot in england though.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #313 on: Today at 04:10:18 pm
Any decent links for the United game?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #314 on: Today at 04:10:47 pm
How the feck are Spurs top of the league????

....Oh...
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #315 on: Today at 04:11:10 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:10:18 pm
Any decent links for the United game?

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #316 on: Today at 04:12:06 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:57:22 pm
From the description in comments: https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1727oxb/fulham_0_0_sheffield_united_basham_horror_injury (with NSFW video; I'd avoid watching it):-


'He goes for a cross and his standing foot/ankle just collapses out of nowhere. Absolutely horrible. Game stopped for 10+ Mins, fully understandable

They said on comms that the home fans in that corner were signalling it right away. Ambulance has driven round to the corner it happened as opposed to the tunnel side as usual... Edit: Just been stretchered off into an ambulance, thumb up in the air. Roughly 13 min delay.'

&

'His fucking foot fell off.'


The other descriptions are pretty bleak too. Seems people are saying Basham is 35 years old - it looks like a horrible thing to recover from.




At 35 he wont get over that sorry to say, Ive had the same injury and if its broken in a few places which its likely to be hes in for a lifetime of mobility issues
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #317 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:06:25 pm
I reckon he may have lost the dressing room by chucking out De Gea the way he did. He had been there for ages and the way they sent him packing will not have gone unnoticed in the dressing room.

Was that his fault?
There was a contract agreed in principle that United then went back on  but I dont know whose decision that was.
