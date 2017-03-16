« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:14:02 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 02:09:58 pm
United going with the solid Evans & Maguire defensive partnership. 'The Wall' behind them in goal.

Their side looks horrific.

Its a shame that Brentford have been so poor recently.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm
Kulusevski smashes the ball away after the whistle, guess that's not a card anymore
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:14:45 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:13:37 pm
Noticed that myself. Theres been 6 VAR checks from my count and not 1 replay of any incident
New directive from PGMOL to the tv companies. If fans dont see it they cant get upset about it!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:15:28 pm
That back 5 is a disgrace for United, its excellent to see.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:15:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:11:00 pm
And not a single replay shown
I thought I missed it.
I remember Sky showing replays quite often in the past, these days if the VAR rules 'no issue' they don't seem to....I wonder why...
Not that it matters really - these are so shite they'd miss 3 penalties before converting one.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:17:32 pm
Bit more play acting now

Spurs would've lost any other fixture today
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:19:09 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:15:28 pm
That back 5 is a disgrace for United, its excellent to see.

Will win still

Brentford suffering from second album blues 😂
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Kulusevski smashes the ball away after the whistle, guess that's not a card anymore

Only lasted til Trent got booked, not happened since.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #168 on: Today at 02:20:14 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Only lasted til Trent got booked, not happened since.

Mo got booked for it last week. It's one of our many 'only applies in the case of Liverpool' rule's.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #169 on: Today at 02:20:56 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Only lasted til Trent got booked, not happened since.

Mo's yellow last week was for kicking the ball away as well wasn't it? Only a thing for our players clearly.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #170 on: Today at 02:21:17 pm
Are you able to just kick the ball through players in the Championship? Otherwise I cant figure out why Luton dont understand the laws of physics.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #171 on: Today at 02:22:18 pm
Luton I think are the worst Premier League side I've ever seen.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #172 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm
The brainlessness of Luton's players is impressive

How the fuck are they in this division
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #173 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm
Wouldnt shock me at all if you see Barkleys contract torn up around January and he just packs it in.

Just a massive waste of space.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #174 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm
Only five added. Mind you Luton won't score if they add 50
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #175 on: Today at 02:25:02 pm
Yet more oscar winning

Pathetic
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #176 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:13:58 pm
Fuckinghell, that back 5 for United! :lmao
Absolutely incredible


Evans and Slabhead
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #177 on: Today at 02:25:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:25:02 pm
Yet more oscar winning

Pathetic

Amazing recovery. Thought he had died.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #178 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm
And more cheating
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #179 on: Today at 02:26:48 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:19:09 pm
Will win still

Brentford suffering from second album blues 😂

In their third season?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #180 on: Today at 02:28:07 pm
Don't think they've made the Spurs keeper make a save second half.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #181 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm
Nice one Mengi
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #182 on: Today at 02:28:47 pm
How can you have so many thick players in one team and be in the prem
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #183 on: Today at 02:29:21 pm
Spurs (ft referees) go top of the league
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #184 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm
Will Spurs use the same parade bus they used after last week?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #185 on: Today at 02:29:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:22:18 pm
Luton I think are the worst Premier League side I've ever seen.
What does that say about Everton then ;)
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #186 on: Today at 02:30:05 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:28:47 pm
How can you have so many thick players in one team and be in the prem

:lmao First time I've seen them this season, they're absolutely terrible and yeah, an unbelievably thick team as well.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #187 on: Today at 02:30:17 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:29:36 pm
Will Spurs use the same parade bus they used after last week?

Probably. They were pretty crap.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #188 on: Today at 02:30:26 pm
Another lap around the pitch with kids for the spurs team?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #189 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:29:36 pm
Will Spurs use the same parade bus they used after last week?
They're still cleaning the jizz up on that one.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #190 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm
The top 4 have scored 15, 16, 17 and 18 goals, and conceded 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Don't know why but that amuses me.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #191 on: Today at 02:31:46 pm
How many times did Luton just pass the ball out of play?

I had to turn it off, too frustrating to watch.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #192 on: Today at 02:32:08 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 02:29:57 pm
What does that say about Everton then ;)

Touché :D
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #193 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm
Celebrating being top as if they deserve to be there and as if they're going to even come top 4 lol

Maddison running about like Vince McMahon walking down the ramp to the ring

Can't wait for the drop. It's going to be beautiful
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Reply #194 on: Today at 02:36:03 pm
I think with the VAR stuff theyve decided better to not show the checks, there hasnt been a single one in this game. Wonder why that is? Thought transparency was the new buzzword?
