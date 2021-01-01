« previous next »
EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2

Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #200 on: Today at 12:06:05 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm
Guarantee there would gave been at least 5 yellows shared amongst both sides tonight if it were. PL ref.
I honestly think that PL refs just enjoying being in the center of the show. Their egos are too big too allow a game to pass without something at least a little controversial.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #201 on: Today at 12:14:01 am
Thought Gravenberch was excellent.  Quansah is looking more assured and secure the more I see him.

The rest, erm... well, we got 6 points from two games.  So that's another positive.

Nunez and that miss.  Bloody hell man.  :o

:)
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #202 on: Today at 12:31:05 am
Weird game. Fell off a cliff half way through the second half. They got faster, more courageous and we went completely flat. Anyway we won. Happy with that.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #203 on: Today at 12:32:37 am
That was a bit of a struggle. Game won.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #204 on: Today at 12:42:28 am
Opposition were very nice and placid very debrecen at home in 2008 what an anfield night, we did enough to navigate the 20 zone in 2nd gear. Jota has much of the Fowler about him such spring. Brighton had a tough game in South of France so we should be in better nic than them Sunday.

Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #205 on: Today at 01:30:42 am
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm


Quick word on Jotas goal celebration. Its not a good idea to let go of the bow at the same time as letting loose your arrow. Like it, but needs a bit of work
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:06:18 pm
I wasnt convinced that Jota loaded the arrow correctly either..as you said he needs more practice.
I was all of a quiver when he did it. But let's not quarrel about it
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #206 on: Today at 02:57:49 am
Anyone else thought Macca didnt have a very good match last night or just me? Then again, quite a few other chaps didnt have their best matches either. 😅
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #207 on: Today at 06:25:02 am
We werent very good but we also didnt get out of 3rd gear so what does it matter.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #208 on: Today at 06:57:02 am
Job done, onto the next one.

Not really concerned about the performances at this stage with so many team changes. Just win the games and get points. Tougher opposition will come, but we'll be fine in this competition and will step it up then needed. Quansah and Gravenberch were excellent, and another composed finish for Jota.

Great to see the two MacAllisters on the pitch, and that Kevin made the journey this time. 
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:01:42 am
The early sub of Endo points to him getting the nod over Gravenberch at the weekend.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:29:47 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:01:42 am
The early sub of Endo points to him getting the nod over Gravenberch at the weekend.

Gravenberch played so well.

Reckon he starts with Mac / Dom.

Assume Matip will start too so last spot is Trent or Gomez.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:37:32 am
Sub par performance but got the job done.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #212 on: Today at 08:03:36 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:47 am
Gravenberch played so well.

Reckon he starts with Mac / Dom.

Assume Matip will start too so last spot is Trent or Gomez.
I dont think Gravenberch was that good. He has a lot of quality on the ball, but he's too static and passive off the ball. He needs to work harder to make himself available for a pass.
He reminds me of  Curtis Jones a couple of years ago.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #213 on: Today at 08:10:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:47 am
Gravenberch played so well.

Reckon he starts with Mac / Dom.

Assume Matip will start too so last spot is Trent or Gomez.

Definitely,  he was excellent.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #214 on: Today at 08:16:39 am
Be great if we could win our next 2 Europa games. Play the U 12's for the remaining 2 matches then.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #215 on: Today at 08:20:25 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Really? Aside from the save after the Mac mistake was Ali particularly pivotal today? Thought it was a routine early Europa League kinda game to be honest -- job done, a few players getting some match fitness, nobody over-exerting themselves. All good!

I meant in regards to Kelleher's absence. Going off RAWK comms
we did seem to give up a fair few set pieces, so it's important to be switched on. Fortunately, we're blessed in the GK department.  :)
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #216 on: Today at 08:37:09 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:03:36 am
I dont think Gravenberch was that good. He has a lot of quality on the ball, but he's too static and passive off the ball. He needs to work harder to make himself available for a pass.
He reminds me of  Curtis Jones a couple of years ago.

As he said in the post match about what's made the difference "minutes". The more he plays, the more he will adapt to our play, the more he trains the more he will learn.

His goal was great btw, starts from deep in our box with everyone else, powers down field, keeps on going into the box, awareness to make sure he stays onside and is anticipating the keeper making an error.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #217 on: Today at 08:58:45 am
Why did Jota mouth 'Bang' when he released the arrow in his celebration?

Do bows work differently in Portugal?
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #218 on: Today at 09:15:33 am
These type of performances happen under Klopp against lesser European teams in group stages, we always do what we need to get through.

McManaman was going on about how this is the worst performance we have put in for a long time, forgetting he had said the exact same thing 2 weeks ago against LASK and we won that by 2 goals too.

I think there is bit of conserving energy and slowing the play to ensure the opposition can't fire themselves up and fly at us early in the game, wasn't a pleasant watch, but always felt like we had 3 points coming.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #219 on: Today at 09:15:52 am
It so looked like a training exercise last night. Not necessarily because we were comfortable, at times we were not, but the energy and urgency were non-existent. I suspect that's what Klopp was pissed off about.
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #220 on: Today at 09:34:23 am
Despite the stats I actually think we were very sloppy yesterday, I know people bemoan criticism here but we gave the ball away soooo cheaply yesterday, Gomez had a stinker, every other pass was to a USG player, thought we were very wasteful, should have been a demolition. We slowed the game down so much at times which is very odd for our side, seemed almost lazy at times. Even commentators were saying Liverpool had dropped and maybe it was because the opposition was lower (which is quite disrespectful)

Kudos to their goalie, despite his error I think he had a good game!

Edit: My positive, Quansah looks fucking awesome!
Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #221 on: Today at 10:22:01 am
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 08:58:45 am
Why did Jota mouth 'Bang' when he released the arrow in his celebration?

Do bows work differently in Portugal?

Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #222 on: Today at 10:38:34 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:09 am
As he said in the post match about what's made the difference "minutes". The more he plays, the more he will adapt to our play, the more he trains the more he will learn.

His goal was great btw, starts from deep in our box with everyone else, powers down field, keeps on going into the box, awareness to make sure he stays onside and is anticipating the keeper making an error.
Sure, playing more will help. But IMO he has some way to go to become proper starter (barring injuries). I dont think he's lazy, but he's not very mobile or active so I can see why some Bayern fans saw him as lazy.

Also, he doesnt seem at all suited to a double pivot like in Bayern. He's great in tight spaces in and around the box, and I could even see him play the false 9 (not that we need one right now).


Re: EL: Liv 2 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43 Jota 90+2
Reply #223 on: Today at 11:05:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:29:47 am
Gravenberch played so well.

Reckon he starts with Mac / Dom.

Assume Matip will start too so last spot is Trent or Gomez.

Didnt Klopp say Endo came off because he was starting on Sunday??
