Despite the stats I actually think we were very sloppy yesterday, I know people bemoan criticism here but we gave the ball away soooo cheaply yesterday, Gomez had a stinker, every other pass was to a USG player, thought we were very wasteful, should have been a demolition. We slowed the game down so much at times which is very odd for our side, seemed almost lazy at times. Even commentators were saying Liverpool had dropped and maybe it was because the opposition was lower (which is quite disrespectful)



Kudos to their goalie, despite his error I think he had a good game!



Edit: My positive, Quansah looks fucking awesome!