Job done, onto the next one.



Not really concerned about the performances at this stage with so many team changes. Just win the games and get points. Tougher opposition will come, but we'll be fine in this competition and will step it up then needed. Quansah and Gravenberch were excellent, and another composed finish for Jota.



Great to see the two MacAllisters on the pitch, and that Kevin made the journey this time.