I think 3 would be enough, it seems the rest of them are at the same level.



Want the group won mathematically ideally which it would be if we win the 2 Toulouse games and the other 2 take points off each other (possibly 4 points).In reality though the other teams in the group are massively raising their game against us (Lask the same) so we're finding it a bit tough in second gear and with a much rotated side. The Toulouse games will be another slog.