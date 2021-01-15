« previous next »
EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43

Wabaloolah

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:46:29 pm
Grav deserved that, think he's been our best player
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #41 on: Today at 08:47:50 pm
46 strong defending by Konate in a two on one situation stops their attack and it's half time 1-0 - we need to do a bit more
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:05:18 pm
45 back under way. The reds attacking the Spion Kop in-the second half.

Endo replaced by Macallister at half time.  He was always going or play at some point

Jones ands Diaz replace Nuñez and Salah too. 
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #43 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:05:18 pm
45 back under way. The reds attacking the Spion Kop in-the second half.

Endo replaced by Macallister at half time.  He was always going or play at some point 
Diaz & Jones on for Darwin & Mo as well. I wonder if Endo will play Sunday and Mac Allister will get to play further forward given those subs
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:05:47 pm
Diaz & Jones on for Darwin & Mo as well. I wonder if Endo will play Sunday and Mac Allister will get to play further forward given those subs
Im all for that
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:08:05 pm
49 USG gain a comer

Alisson comes and misses and Quansah clears off the line!
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #46 on: Today at 09:10:52 pm
52 super cross by Macallister. Flicked header by Jota and the keeper tunes it over.

They head clear
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #47 on: Today at 09:11:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:10:52 pm
52 super cross by Macallister. Flicked header by Jota and the keeper tunes it over.

They head clear
Nice move that, same pattern as the first half, bit more pace about us again at the start
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:13:00 pm
Macca is determined to make an impact.  :D
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #49 on: Today at 09:16:14 pm
Good period pf pressure this. Need to make it count
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #50 on: Today at 09:16:29 pm
57 corner to the reds


Taken short, ends up on the far side, Jones has a deflected shot which lands on the roof of the net.


Ref blows for a foul on the corner
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #51 on: Today at 09:17:29 pm
59 the reds pinch the ball and break, Jones through ball doesnt quite find Diaz who would have been one on one with the keeper
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #52 on: Today at 09:18:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:17:29 pm
59 the reds pinch the ball and break, Jones through ball doesnt quite find Diaz who would have been one on one with the keeper
Just not quite coming off for us, but it's our quality which is letting us down
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #53 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm
Over to Jill.
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #54 on: Today at 09:21:18 pm
62 Gomez is coming on for Trent who gets a great round of applause.
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #55 on: Today at 09:21:46 pm
A great move in the build up to what was almost Gravenberch's second of the night
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #56 on: Today at 09:22:24 pm
63 A great attacking start by Joe puts in a really good ball and Luiz perhaps should have done better there.
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:24:55 pm
65 We try and move the ball through midfield but lose it and USG attack and get a corner of a Konate block. Not a very good corner.
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:26:42 pm
67 USG win a fluky corner I think we had that covered, it's a better corner but we eventually clear.
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm
We've gotten a bit sloppy again, need to get control back
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #60 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm
69 We are trying to move the ball quicker through a very crowded out midfield, USG working very hard at putting the foot in. You would think that as the game goes on we'd have more chances.
duvva 💅

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #61 on: Today at 09:29:33 pm
Impressed with Quansah again tonight. He just looks like he's ready, not out of place at all
jillcwhomever

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #62 on: Today at 09:29:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:26:50 pm
We've gotten a bit sloppy again, need to get control back

We get a bit too comfortable at times, but they are working really hard.
TepidT2O

Re: EL: Liv 1 vs 0 USG Gravenberch 43
Reply #63 on: Today at 09:30:46 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:30:01 pm
Don't understand the formation since Salah got replaced, no-ones really stepped into that position.

Elliot seems to be going wider now
