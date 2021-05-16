Echo Jooney's post above. Only positive is Modi gets denied the photo-op he and his lackeys were so desperate for.
I have a lot of anger and annoyance at the current BCCI dispensation, especially with having the final at Ahmedabad. Never been a cricket venue and it's a shame that a final gets taken away from Wankhede, Eden Gardens or Chinnaswamy - all grounds part of Indian cricket folklore.
As for the match itself, we got outplayed in each department. Our batting looked weak, our bowling withered away and our fielding was also shambolic at times. It was a complete contrast to the efficient machine that we witnessed for most of the tournament.
Gutted wouldn't even cover what I'm feeling now. Have stopped being someone who gets very emotionally involved with sports now, but the Indian cricket team is a great unifier across caste, religion, status in India and a win would have given everyone moments to celebrate. Not to be
Sad for Cheeku Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohd Shami - to give your best and still come short is hard to take. But sports is that way and can be very cruel at the best of times.
There's a T20 World Cup in a few months. And then a Champions Trophy after. I hope the above 3 get a chance to win atleast one of those two trophies.