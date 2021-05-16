« previous next »
Offline masher

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 04:28:46 pm »
Meh Poor batting and poor captaincy cost us. We were 40-50 runs short and I couldnt understand Rohits captaincy when the game was slipping.

Offline Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 04:44:13 pm »
Plastic stadium. Hilarious name. ;D Horrible crowd.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 04:45:51 pm »
Bizarre presentation.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 04:46:11 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 03:47:23 pm
Indian women are beautiful

That concludes my match analysis

I hear that.........although they all looked miserably for the majority of the game!

As for the game it is typical India to win every game but the final!
Online Rosario

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm »
What a shitty staged trophy presentation.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 04:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm
What a shitty staged trophy presentation.
I can go into a lot of detail about this but I would be digressing from this thread's topic!  ;D
Offline Only Me

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 05:02:46 pm »
Fair play to the Aussies there - played the perfect game under the most intense of pressure.

Lovely to see a large and typically graceless Indian cricket crowd have to watch their boys get twatted.
Offline shank94

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 05:14:26 pm »
Congrats to our Aussie Reds, condolences to our Indian ones.
Offline Garrus

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 05:18:59 pm »
Gutted but Australia played a complete game. Congratulations to them and their fans.
Online west_london_red

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 05:02:46 pm
Fair play to the Aussies there - played the perfect game under the most intense of pressure.

Lovely to see a large and typically graceless Indian cricket crowd have to watch their boys get twatted.

Where as English sports fans are always so graceful  ::)
Offline dirkster

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 05:02:46 pm
Fair play to the Aussies there - played the perfect game under the most intense of pressure.

Lovely to see a large and typically graceless Indian cricket crowd have to watch their boys get twatted.
I personally thought the Indian fans gave Travis Head a good ovation after he was out.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 07:35:17 pm »
India vs Aus T20 series starts in 4 days.......

There's definitely Cricket fatigue for India at least.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 07:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:05:30 pm
Let's call it a victory for Test Cricket.

Labaschange playing a pivotal role in the final with a SR below 50 isnt very the hundred is it!
Online voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 08:07:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
Where as English sports fans are always so graceful  ::)

Sports in general? Absolutely not.
Cricket? Different matter.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 08:39:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:07:59 pm
Sports in general? Absolutely not.
Cricket? Different matter.

Or the Kop actually, on those rare occasions an opposing team comes to our shores and utterly bosses things.
Online west_london_red

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:07:59 pm
Sports in general? Absolutely not.
Cricket? Different matter.

Definitely, but its not how I would compare it personally. The more accurate comparison to Indian cricket fans is England football fans, both being by far their countries biggest sports.
Offline jooneyisdagod

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Definitely, but its not how I would compare it personally. The more accurate comparison to Indian cricket fans is England football fans, both being by far their countries biggest sports.

People on this board have been saying this since 2011 (probably before) but it's the same commentary whenever India play.

Congrats to the Aussies. What a game they played. The conditions did make a difference in the second innings as the ball came onto the bat much better than during the day. The first innings was really really tough to bat on, and it seemed to come on to the bat progressively better as the day went on, but the Aussies did a tremendous job of turning the screws on, and the execution was just fantastic.

One good thing that came through this from an Indian perspective is that the Aussies have denied Modi the photo-op he was desperately looking for before the upcoming elections.

Online voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm
Definitely, but its not how I would compare it personally. The more accurate comparison to Indian cricket fans is England football fans, both being by far their countries biggest sports.

So you're agreeing that a lot of them are right c*nts then?
Online west_london_red

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:59:35 pm
So you're agreeing that a lot of them are right c*nts then?

No, theres a huge difference between graceless and being c*nts. Being graceless is not showing a winning team their due respect, booing the other teams national anthem, c*nts are the kind of fans who go on rampages, force their way into stadiums, riot etc
Online voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm
No, theres a huge difference between graceless and being c*nts. Being graceless is not showing a winning team their due respect, booing the other teams national anthem, c*nts are the kind of fans who go on rampages, force their way into stadiums, riot etc

You seem to have considerably moved the goalposts.

Anyway I see mark butcher quite easily caught a boat full earlier.
Online west_london_red

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:38:06 pm
You seem to have considerably moved the goalposts.

Anyway I see mark butcher quite easily caught a boat full earlier.

No, conflating being graceless as was the original accusation with being c*nts is moving the goalposts.
Online west_london_red

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 10:47:04 pm


One good thing that came through this from an Indian perspective is that the Aussies have denied Modi the photo-op he was desperately looking for before the upcoming elections.



Yeah, thats what I really didnt want, and dont even get me started on naming the stadium after him I can understand them naming the stadium after hes no longer PM, but doing while hes still in power is the kind of stuff they do in places like North Korea FFS
Online voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 12:00:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:44:59 pm
No, conflating being graceless as was the original accusation with being c*nts is moving the goalposts.

They're just 2 cheeks of the same arse as far as I'm concerned, I wouldn't want anything to do with any of them.
Online west_london_red

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 12:07:25 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:00:16 am
They're just 2 cheeks of the same arse as far as I'm concerned, I wouldn't want anything to do with any of them.

2 cheeks of the same arse :D

I havent heard that one in a very long time!
Online Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 12:17:34 am »
Congratulations to the Aussies. They didn't start the tournament well but got their act together as it progressed and they persevered. Some knock by head and great captaincy from Cummins.


