Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 36513 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 03:02:37 pm »
Is Modi there?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:02:37 pm
Is Modi there?

Was just about to ask that  ;D
Online The North Bank

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
You got to hand it to Australia. India though, at home, winning every game easily. This was meant to be the most one sided final ever.
Online dirkster

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 03:06:25 pm »
I think India have missed their regular keeper Pant here. A quick fire 40 odd from him may have made all the difference. He's always seemed a big game player.
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:38:03 pm
You get the feeling Head is the key to this game here.
:(
Online Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:02:37 pm
Is Modi there?
Yeah they just showed him.
Online Hendollama

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 03:08:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:02:33 pm
Yeah the only difference between the two innings is that Australia have been able to keep the runs flowing. India only managed two boundaries from overs 10-40, which is unfathomable really.
Managed only 4 in the last 40 overs. Haven't seen anything like that before.

Aussies have this in the bag.
Online dirkster

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 03:10:09 pm »
Take a bow Travis Head.
Online Hendollama

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
Bravo, Head.
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 03:12:43 pm »
Good Head.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 03:08:51 pm
Managed only 4 in the last 40 overs. Haven't seen anything like that before.

Aussies have this in the bag.

They put a huge amount of pressure in the field. Ultimate big game performance this from Australia. Impressive
Offline killer-heels

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:08:31 pm
Yeah they just showed him.

Going to be great to see him glum.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 03:13:24 pm »
Hustler will be very proud of their lad.
Online RedSince86

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 03:13:43 pm »
I remember Cricket Reddit was hilarious in 2019 for salty Indian fans when England won it.

Should be great reading later. ;D
Online Robinred

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 03:13:45 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 03:10:09 pm
Take a bow Travis Head.

Yep, great knock; in fact a match-winning one in all likelihood.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:13 pm
Going to be great to see him glum.

The cameras were clearly searching for a reaction shot from the stadium. They managed to find a single bloke clapping.
