I just assumed Rohit hit bowlers because he is an unfit b*stard who hates running.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Plumber than plumb that one. Game well and truly on.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Horrible pitch to bat on, india will win this comfortably.
I didnt get any of what you just said either
Smiths deffo out of touch, he didnt even review.
But anyone see Kohli run right across the pitch (on a length too)?
Shami is a different class. What a bowler he is.
You get the feeling Head is the key to this game here.
Onana of Cricket. Thinks the cameras are on him 24*7
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]