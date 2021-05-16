« previous next »
Cricket World Cup 2023

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,530
  • Truthiness
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1680 on: Today at 01:29:04 pm
Plumber than plumb that one. Game well and truly on.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1681 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm
Smiths deffo out of touch, he didnt even review.
Logged
AHA!

88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:27:39 pm
I just assumed Rohit hit bowlers because he is an unfit b*stard who hates running.  :D

 ;D ;D 100%
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Hendollama

  • Baldanovski stan. Injustice can be committed only by persons who cannot be touched, only by persons who have power and authority.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1683 on: Today at 01:29:46 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:27:39 pm
I just assumed Rohit hit bowlers because he is an unfit b*stard who hates running.  :D
:lmao

Indias game now.
Logged
Happy is the man who avoids hardship, but how fine is the man who is afflicted and shows endurance.

88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1684 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm
Bumrah is different class..  8)
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,957
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1685 on: Today at 01:30:16 pm
What a game this is.
Logged

Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,968
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1686 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm
Unless Maxwell has another one this is Indias game.
Logged

jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,695
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1687 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:27:39 pm
I just assumed Rohit hit bowlers because he is an unfit b*stard who hates running.  :D

I remember when he briefly tried to get fit. And then, I think he went, fuck it, and just continued to stand and deliver. Insanely good batsman too.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1688 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm
Smith should have reviewed that.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,815
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1689 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:29:04 pm
Plumber than plumb that one. Game well and truly on.
Was high wasnt it? No outside the line.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Hendollama

  • Baldanovski stan. Injustice can be committed only by persons who cannot be touched, only by persons who have power and authority.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1690 on: Today at 01:32:08 pm
Was that even out? Oh dear.
Logged
Happy is the man who avoids hardship, but how fine is the man who is afflicted and shows endurance.

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,334
  • blazed
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1691 on: Today at 01:32:10 pm
Why the fuck didn't he review it?

I mean wtf?
Logged
Phuk yoo

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1692 on: Today at 01:32:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:03:59 pm
Horrible pitch to bat on, india will win this comfortably.

Good thing i bet on it
Logged

dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,297
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1693 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm
Wish the cameraman would stop focusing on Kohli every time there's a wicket. He's not captain anymore cameraman Sharma is!
Logged

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,058
  • The first five yards........
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1694 on: Today at 01:32:33 pm
Superb by Bumrah

But anyone see Kohli run right across the pitch (on a length too)?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,206
  • Red since '64
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1695 on: Today at 01:32:51 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:24:46 pm
I didnt get any of what you just said either  ;D

Really? OK -

At any level of cricket, bowlers will beat the bat consistently only for a bad delivery to produce a wicket.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1696 on: Today at 01:32:54 pm
The one time he doesnt review and he was outside the line of off stump  :butt
Logged

BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,815
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1697 on: Today at 01:33:01 pm
Australia all over the place but Marnus is probably the best player in the world for this scenario.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1698 on: Today at 01:33:29 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:29:26 pm
Smiths deffo out of touch, he didnt even review.

Again.. the pressure of the final doing strange things to the decision making..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,530
  • Truthiness
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1699 on: Today at 01:33:57 pm
So Steve Smith would have survived if he had reviewed it?

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1700 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm
Shami is a different class. What a bowler he is.
Logged

shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1701 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:32:33 pm

But anyone see Kohli run right across the pitch (on a length too)?

Onana of Cricket. Thinks the cameras are on him 24*7
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Hendollama

  • Baldanovski stan. Injustice can be committed only by persons who cannot be touched, only by persons who have power and authority.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1702 on: Today at 01:36:14 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:35:15 pm
Shami is a different class. What a bowler he is.
Indeed. A Legend and my player of the tournament.
Logged
Happy is the man who avoids hardship, but how fine is the man who is afflicted and shows endurance.

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1703 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm
You get the feeling Head is the key to this game here.
Logged

shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1704 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:38:03 pm
You get the feeling Head is the key to this game here.

Hope Head keeps his head and Head doesnt lose his head like the previous batsmen.

Also wait, you can stop the ball by the bat after already playing it? I thought that was illegal
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,058
  • The first five yards........
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1705 on: Today at 01:39:26 pm
Rahul behind the stumps! Utter tripe.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1706 on: Today at 01:40:45 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 01:35:22 pm
Onana of Cricket. Thinks the cameras are on him 24*7

he who fannies about and dives around maybe.. if you consider the achievements and thinking the camera's are always on him..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..
