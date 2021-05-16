Rahul is absolutely the key here. He's faced 86 balls for his 50, but he's only hit one 4. In 86 balls! He can change gear very quickly but you feel that he's going to have to if India want to get close to that 300.
No chance they get 300. Be lucky to get 250 at this rate. Particularly with the ball reverse swinging.
This has been brilliant bowling by the Aussies. Had a stretch of 97 balls without a single boundary earlier and now have another ongoing stretch of 58 balls without a boundary.
Crosby Nick never fails.
We know in finals that chasing any kind of total can be tough. Anything over 230 with Indias bowling will be quite tough I reckon.
Just woke up and seems like India are struggling. Typical.
India struggling is 'typical'?
If Rahul bats the overs it could be 280. That would be a tough chase.
This is definitely Australia's match to win now. Should be their title done and dusted.
