Cricket World Cup 2023

Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:06:34 am
Rahul is absolutely the key here. He's faced 86 balls for his 50, but he's only hit one 4. In 86 balls!



He can change gear very quickly but you feel that he's going to have to if India want to get close to that 300.
dirkster

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:14:09 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:06:34 am
Rahul is absolutely the key here. He's faced 86 balls for his 50, but he's only hit one 4. In 86 balls!



He can change gear very quickly but you feel that he's going to have to if India want to get close to that 300.
No chance they get 300. Be lucky to get 250 at this rate. Particularly with the ball reverse swinging.
Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:14:52 am
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 11:14:09 am
No chance they get 300. Be lucky to get 250 at this rate. Particularly with the ball reverse swinging.

A good partnership and Rahul flipping the switch and it was possible. You're right though, 250 should be the target now.
AthleticClub

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:15:23 am
Starting to reverse here, hope the camera's have been watching the balls closely. Never know with these cheating rats what they've been up to
Hendollama

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:15:32 am
This has been brilliant bowling by the Aussies. Had a stretch of 97 balls without a single boundary earlier and now have another ongoing stretch of 58 balls without a boundary.
Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:16:38 am
One more wicket and even 250 is unlikely.
Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:16:53 am
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 11:15:32 am
This has been brilliant bowling by the Aussies. Had a stretch of 97 balls without a single boundary earlier and now have another ongoing stretch of 58 balls without a boundary.

That is absolutely remarkable, tricky pitch or not. India's batters caught in the headlights a bit, not willing to play a risky shot in fear of getting out? Surely in a period like that you put the odd bad one away or take a slight risk. Madness.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:22:05 am
We know in finals that chasing any kind of total can be tough. Anything over 230 with Indias bowling will be quite tough I reckon.
Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:22:36 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:22:05 am
We know in finals that chasing any kind of total can be tough. Anything over 230 with Indias bowling will be quite tough I reckon.

Dew might be a factor though Nick, could make it a lot easier to bat on. Not guaranteed but apparently the last 2 nights the dew came down quite heavily.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:26:03 am
Just woke up and seems like India are struggling. Typical.

Come on India pull it together!
BigCDump

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:30:17 am
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:26:03 am
Just woke up and seems like India are struggling. Typical.

India struggling is 'typical'?  :o
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:31:37 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:30:17 am
India struggling is 'typical'?  :o

I mean they cant just cruise the final and beat the aussies kinda typical
BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:32:09 am
If Rahul bats the overs it could be 280. That would be a tough chase.
BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:40:16 am
What a ball that is.
Rosario

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:41:21 am
Impossible to do anything with that.
shook

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:41:34 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:32:09 am
If Rahul bats the overs it could be 280. That would be a tough chase.

This is definitely Australia's match to win now. Should be their title done and dusted.
dirkster

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:42:13 am
They're gonna be lucky to bat out the full 50 overs here. Aussies have been brilliant so far
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:53:20 am
7 down now.

Guz-kop

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:53:57 am
India will be real disappointed here but Australia have been fantastic
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 11:59:03 am
8 down, they're not batting the 50
BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 12:05:16 pm
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:41:34 am
This is definitely Australia's match to win now. Should be their title done and dusted.
250 would make it interesting.
RedSince86

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 12:06:27 pm
Aussie's just love that back to walk stuff in Sports, brings the best out of them.

