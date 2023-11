Facing Shami and Bumrah under the lights could be a real challenge but if the dew does set in then India will need to add 40 to what they think is a good score. The Aussies will back themselves to chase down anything around 300 and with Head and Warner they could get off to a flier. On the flipside, the ball could do plenty under lights and the Indian quicks could rip through the top order. It'll be very interesting to see.