That’s not a bad recovery from 30odd for 4. At that point you could be looking at under 100 and game over. At least they’ll have to work for it.



Downside is I’d say Aussies have probably one of the better line ups for chasing a smaller target. Doesn’t really matter if Smith at Marnus go here and they just need one of them to bat well and they’ll get them there.



Aussies will piss this total. Really disappointing from the South Africa. But hardly surprising given their track record of choking when it comes down to the knockouts.