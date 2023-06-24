« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 33346 times)

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,810
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 01:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:07:22 pm
Thats not a bad recovery from 30odd for 4. At that point you could be looking at under 100 and game over. At least theyll have to work for it.

Downside is Id say Aussies have probably one of the better line ups for chasing a smaller target. Doesnt really matter if Smith at Marnus go here and they just need one of them to bat well and theyll get them there.

Aussies will piss this total. Really disappointing from the South Africa. But hardly surprising given their track record of choking when it comes down to the knockouts.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 01:30:37 pm »
Nope bowlers can't even keep their line and length good. De Kock having to dive around to save extras.

Up to shit here.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 01:33:08 pm »
Hope India win it, good luck in the final.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,423
  • feck off
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
what an awful final. I hope they both lose.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:33:08 pm
Hope India win it, good luck in the final.

Going early with the attempted mockers. Good luck.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:35:20 pm
Going early with the attempted mockers. Good luck.

Nah it's done mate, SA can't even keep their line and length properly.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,259
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:34:05 pm
what an awful final. I hope they both lose.

It's a great final
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:38:12 pm
It's a great final

Almost reassuring to know that it isnt solely your England related cricket opinions that stink. :D
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Only one thing could make watching Warner smashing sixes at will more insufferable. Listening to Matthew Hayden talking about it. Cheers ICC for your centralised comms team.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm »
They'll get this in 20 overs.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 01:46:29 pm »
The collapse begins! ;)
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 01:47:15 pm »
Terrible decision to bat first after seeing the way the wicket has played.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 01:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 01:47:15 pm
Terrible decision to bat first after seeing the way the wicket has played.

Hindsight is always 20 20, Australia said they would have batted first as well.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 01:51:15 pm »
What a catch! Here we go!

Marshall Marsh Mitch gone.
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,316
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 01:52:00 pm »
Fascinating
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
Little bit of life left...

Great catch.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 01:55:58 pm »
Great catch by Amy Ryan!
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,316
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 02:01:35 pm »
Is this the furthest a team has gotten in a tournament wearing Lotto since Croatia in 98?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 02:06:24 pm »
Czech Republic, Davis Cup.*

*probably

Aussies need to be 4 down before 100 to keep this interesting.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 02:07:23 pm »
Dropped catch, yup exactly what we need.

Well done.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
How many drop catches can we cough up!?

Logged

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 02:18:16 pm »
Ke$h!!!!!!!!!
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:18:16 pm
Ke$h!!!!!!!!!

He's ranked number 1 for reason!

Go boy!
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 02:20:03 pm »
Bavuma is having a mare. Can't bat and takes 13 overs on a turning pitch before going to Maharaj. That Coetzee over could be enough to win his for Aus.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 02:28:15 pm »
Every time Shamsi bowls I remember how much I hate him, he gives away so many extras and is a knob to top it off.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Stupid umpire should have given that out.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 02:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:28:46 pm
Stupid umpire should have given that out.
Just got an iffy one...after 2 wides.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 02:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:49:13 pm
Just got an iffy one...after 2 wides.

True, 6 wickets to go!! ;)
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »
well well well....
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm »
5 wickets to go.

Maxwell is a huge wicket.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,509
  • Truthiness
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,382
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 03:02:09 pm »
Come on Saffers another five to go here.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 03:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:00:20 pm
5 wickets to go.

Maxwell is a huge wicket.

Still, hell always have Afghanistan in a game that didnt matter.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Spinners putting the squeeze on here. Come on South Africa.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,333
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm »
Was just thinking how Inglis hasnt done much this tournament.

Then I read he was born in Leeds and it made a lot more sense.
Logged

Online The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 03:22:42 pm »
Any free streams?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,362
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:22:42 pm
Any free streams?

look on crichd
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 