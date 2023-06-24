Thats not a bad recovery from 30odd for 4. At that point you could be looking at under 100 and game over. At least theyll have to work for it.



Downside is Id say Aussies have probably one of the better line ups for chasing a smaller target. Doesnt really matter if Smith at Marnus go here and they just need one of them to bat well and theyll get them there.



Aussies will piss this total. Really disappointing from the South Africa. But hardly surprising given their track record of choking when it comes down to the knockouts.