« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 32809 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 09:46:32 am »
Yay rain?!
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,508
  • Truthiness
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 09:48:57 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:46:32 am
Yay rain?!
South Africa do have good memories of rain interrupting world cup semi finals, of course.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 09:50:58 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:48:57 am
South Africa do have good memories of rain interrupting world cup semi finals, of course.

Well probably be the opposite in this case 1 needed off 22 balls for Australia.

Guess we can hope today is a complete wash out and we start again tomorrow ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:24 am by Chakan »
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 09:57:43 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:50:58 am
Well probably be the opposite in this case 1 needed off 22 balls for Australia.

Guess we can hope today is a complete wash out and we start again tomorrow ;)
And hope that Bavuma isn't stupid enough to play himself again? He Harry Kaned this team and he's not even good
 
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 10:01:44 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:57:43 am
And hope that Bavuma isn't stupid enough to play himself again? He Harry Kaned this team and he's not even good
 

Yeah 145 in 8 matches. Definitely shouldn't have played on that form.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 10:10:37 am »
Pretty sure the forecast for tomorrow is even worse. If no more play is possible South Africa will progress to the final. The best chance for the Aussies is a shortened game being completed today.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 10:16:47 am »
Not sure if SA got into their own heads. Backing your batting up front is fine, but you also need to read the conditions well to succeed too. And batting first with heavy cloud overhead was going to be tough for anyone. Also, leaving out Ngidi for an extra spinner doesn't seem that smart in hindsight. Less said about Bavuma the better, not vindicated at all.

Here's to hoping this day is a washout.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 10:19:52 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 10:16:47 am
Not sure if SA got into their own heads. Backing your batting up front is fine, but you also need to read the conditions well to succeed too. And batting first with heavy cloud overhead was going to be tough for anyone. Also, leaving out Ngidi for an extra spinner doesn't seem that smart in hindsight. Less said about Bavuma the better, not vindicated at all.

Here's to hoping this day is a washout.

We usually bat better going first, so don't mind the call to bat first. We left out Ngidi for Coetzee which I don't mind either, he's been in really good form.

Less said about Bavuma indeed.

Here's hoping it's a complete washout.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:10:37 am
Pretty sure the forecast for tomorrow is even worse. If no more play is possible South Africa will progress to the final. The best chance for the Aussies is a shortened game being completed today.

:lmao

Because they finished higher in the group? That would be amazing.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 10:23:31 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:19:52 am
We usually bat better going first, so don't mind the call to bat first. We left out Ngidi for Coetzee which I don't mind either, he's been in really good form.

Less said about Bavuma indeed.

Here's hoping it's a complete washout.

I think Ngidi got dropped for Shamsi. Agree with Coetzee being there as he's been taking wickets at key times. This team hasn't actually played before in this World Cup which makes the selection a bit puzzling.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 10:25:50 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:21:19 am
:lmao

Because they finished higher in the group? That would be amazing.

Yup that would be the sum of it
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Doesn't matter back to the cricket...
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 10:29:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:21:19 am
:lmao

Because they finished higher in the group? That would be amazing.

Yeah :D


Back playing now but apparently more rain could be on the way throughout the day. And tomorrow is set to be a washout. Imagine it :D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 10:30:41 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:29:28 am
Yeah :D


Back playing now but apparently more rain could be on the way throughout the day. And tomorrow is set to be a washout. Imagine it :D

I wonder if a viable strategy is block every ball until the rain comes to save us ;)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 10:35:09 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:30:41 am
I wonder if a viable strategy is block every ball until the rain comes to save us ;)

True. Bat as long as you can. Not least because are they going to bowl out their two openers (granted Cummins not been used yet). Have to try and score off the 5th/6th choices and Zampa to get something vaguely competitive.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 10:35:35 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:30:41 am
I wonder if a viable strategy is block every ball until the rain comes to save us ;)

Get the physio out for an 'injury' as much as you can. Delay. Swap gloves. Fix your laces. Try and hit the odd ball out of the stadium so it takes time getting it back in. :D
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 10:53:08 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:26:25 am
I think you're right. Australia have grown into the tournament, and they have less mental baggage perhaps than South Africa (although many if not all of this side haven't had personal heartache like teams from the past).

It would be hilarious to see India win every game except the final. I don't know why, I don't have any personal dislike towards say Kohli like many others, I just think it'd be quite funny. Especially after the pitch shenanigans they pulled yesterday.

Over 700 runs scored.. the pitch didn't have any demons in it.. so no idea what shenanigans you are talking about.
If NZ had won the toss, Williamson admitted he would have batted first as well..
NZ didn't have an issue with the pitch being changed.. and who is to say the original pitch selected wouldn't have been a low and slow turner? In hindsight it was a fantastic pitch for ODI cricket.

And I'm pretty sure the local curator has a better understanding of the square at Wankhede than Michael Vaughn..
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:18 am by 88_RED »
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:30:23 am
No words.

Might as well go back to bed.

Not over yet mate.. 200+ and it's game on..

The Aussie batsmen haven't exactly set the Tournament on fire.. They were a one legged miracle away from losing to Afghanistan not long ago..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 11:02:08 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 10:57:45 am
Not over yet mate.. 200+ and it's game on..

The Aussie batsmen haven't exactly set the Tournament on fire.. They were a one legged miracle away from losing to Afghanistan not long ago..

Yeah haven't thrown in the towel just yet, just really not the ideal start at all.

Hopefully our bowlers do something magical.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
There goes Klaasen, fuck.

Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 11:29:22 am »
Jansen 1st ball.

It's pretty much game over unless Miller can pull a Maxwell.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:46 am by Chakan »
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 11:33:39 am »
Miller needs to take stock..

Try and get to 175 and then go for it with all you have..

I'm still maintaining 200 and it's game on..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,322
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 11:49:18 am »
Im not sure Ive ever seen Miller do anything of note. Have I just not been paying attention.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 10:53:08 am
Over 700 runs scored.. the pitch didn't have any demons in it.. so no idea what shenanigans you are talking about.
If NZ had won the toss, Williamson admitted he would have batted first as well..
NZ didn't have an issue with the pitch being changed.. and who is to say the original pitch selected wouldn't have been a low and slow turner? In hindsight it was a fantastic pitch for ODI cricket.

And I'm pretty sure the local curator has a better understanding of the square at Wankhede than Michael Vaughn..

I said myself yesterday the pitch was fine. Belter actually. But is that the point? No and nor should it be. It wasn't a good look and you need to look at it without any bias.
Logged

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 12:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:59:03 am
I said myself yesterday the pitch was fine. Belter actually. But is that the point? No and nor should it be. It wasn't a good look and you need to look at it without any bias.

A low and slow rank turner wouldn't have been a good look.. and there's nothing to suggest that the new and untested pitch would have played as good as the pitch that was actually used.

I would back any decision taken by a qualified curator under the supervision of the ICC.

The curator is the best judge and if he felt he needed to change the pitch, then I'm fine with it.. the ICC were fine with it and it seems so were NZ..

If you read the statement from the ICC, it says pitch changes like the one that happened yesterday are common during the later stages of multi team tournaments like the world cup..

Don't know where you are seeing the bias in any of my posts?



Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 12:10:07 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 10:53:08 am
Over 700 runs scored.. the pitch didn't have any demons in it.. so no idea what shenanigans you are talking about.
If NZ had won the toss, Williamson admitted he would have batted first as well..
NZ didn't have an issue with the pitch being changed.. and who is to say the original pitch selected wouldn't have been a low and slow turner? In hindsight it was a fantastic pitch for ODI cricket.

And I'm pretty sure the local curator has a better understanding of the square at Wankhede than Michael Vaughn..

Cheating isn't a good look, India should be embarrassed and so should you for attempting to spin it.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 12:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:10:07 pm

Cheating isn't a good look, India should be embarrassed and so should you for attempting to spin it.

Ok.. if you say so..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 12:21:16 pm »
Should definitely have used our review there. Ah well.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 12:22:55 pm »
Have to admit, I thought SA were wrong to go with two spinners and drop Ngidi but they might have called it correctly. Even Head is turning it square on this wicket.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,062
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 12:23:56 pm »
Miller has played one of his best innings for SA here, regardless of how this match ends up.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online 88_RED

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,567
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 12:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:21:16 pm
Should definitely have used our review there. Ah well.

Very strange.. maybe they kept the review for Miller..  ;D
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,343
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 12:29:17 pm »
Ugh ah well least it's not Miller out.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 