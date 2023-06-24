Ideally needed 50 plus from one of the openers. Williamson and Mitchell had a great stand. If theres 100 on the board by the time they came in, they take it really deep and give the biffers a more manageable target.



Still been a very decent effort to be in with even a slight sniff so late in the game.



The problem was the size of the total to chase. Have to restrict India to less, easier said than done but we looked a bowling option short today. Not sure why we are playing Chapman, who is meant to be a batter who bowls a bit (like Ravindra). They don't bowl him and then he comes in way down the order, where he doesn't do much. Better off going with the likes of Neesham, who is a clever bowler that can hit big from the off.