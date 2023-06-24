« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 32348 times)

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1400 on: Yesterday at 04:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Unless someone goes absolutely crazy

Plenty of players in that SA lineup who are capable of single-handedly taking apart a bowling attack.

I would be quite excited, actually. Underdogs vs a team capable of having an absolute stinker anytime.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1401 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 04:35:50 pm
Plenty of players in that SA lineup who are capable of single-handedly taking apart a bowling attack.

I would be quite excited, actually. Underdogs vs a team capable of having an absolute stinker anytime.

Oh I was talking about this game here.

I'm quite confident in our batting and bowling line up tomorrow. I think we've got a great chance of getting through and winning. My only concern is that it's a semi final in the world cup against Australia.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1402 on: Yesterday at 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm
Can't say I don't hope that happens, but who knows, semi finals and South Africa almost never mix.

Almost certainly the death bell now.

Unless someone goes absolutely crazy

Need to get Siya Kolisi and his boys to give a Pep talk before the game..
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1403 on: Yesterday at 04:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:34:46 pm
Ideally needed 50 plus from one of the openers. Williamson and Mitchell had a great stand. If theres 100 on the board by the time they came in, they take it really deep and give the biffers a more manageable target.

Still been a very decent effort to be in with even a slight sniff so late in the game.

The problem was the size of the total to chase. Have to restrict India to less, easier said than done but we looked a bowling option short today. Not sure why we are playing Chapman, who is meant to be a batter who bowls a bit (like Ravindra). They don't bowl him and then he comes in way down the order, where he doesn't do much. Better off going with the likes of Neesham, who is a clever bowler that can hit big from the off.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1404 on: Yesterday at 04:41:10 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 04:40:11 pm
Need to get Siya Kolisi and his boys to give a Pep talk before the game..

Hahaha very true! Don't get me wrong SA are going to right up for it, me i'm nervous as hell.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1405 on: Yesterday at 04:41:14 pm »
Wow.. Shami.. another 5 wicket haul..
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1406 on: Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
Oh I was talking about this game here.

I'm quite confident in our batting and bowling line up tomorrow. I think we've got a great chance of getting through and winning. My only concern is that it's a semi final in the world cup against Australia.

Ah, fair ;D

Yeah, I would be quietly confident if I were you. Only weak link is Bavuma, but would be incredible if he scores a ton tomorrow after being shit for almost 2 years.

EDIT: And that should be game.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1407 on: Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
Oh I was talking about this game here.

I'm quite confident in our batting and bowling line up tomorrow. I think we've got a great chance of getting through and winning. My only concern is that it's a semi final in the world cup against Australia.

It's not like there's any history there  :-X
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1408 on: Yesterday at 04:43:21 pm »
Pandya's injury might be the best thing that's happened to us this tournament.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1409 on: Yesterday at 04:43:28 pm »

I would give Man of the Match to Shami.. To pick up 5 in a game that has had over 700 runs scored in a world cup semi is superb..
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1410 on: Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 04:43:21 pm
Pandya's injury might be the best thing that's happened to us this tournament.

Even good teams can stumble upon a combination that makes them better..

I remember Toto Schillaci stumbled into the Italian team at Italia 90 and had the Tournament of his life and improved the hosts..
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1411 on: Yesterday at 05:01:40 pm »
Well done India, don't think anyone can say they don't deserve to be in the final.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 05:05:29 pm »
That '99 WC semi is haunting. One of my earliest memories of watching cricket and probably the most gutting.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:05:29 pm
That '99 WC semi is haunting. One of my earliest memories of watching cricket and probably the most gutting.

Yeah same here. It's still so vivid even now. Can even recall Bill Lawry's commentary almost word for word.



Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm
Oh I was talking about this game here.

I'm quite confident in our batting and bowling line up tomorrow. I think we've got a great chance of getting through and winning. My only concern is that it's a semi final in the world cup against Australia.
hmmmmm
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 05:21:51 pm »
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 05:33:53 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm
Yeah same here. It's still so vivid even now. Can even recall Bill Lawry's commentary almost word for word.
I've tried to scrub it from my brain thank you very much. 2003 wasn't much better either. *shudders*
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 07:24:58 am »
I'd love to see the Saffers in the final but also feel that perhaps only Australia have the all-round strength to beat India.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 08:26:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:24:58 am
I'd love to see the Saffers in the final but also feel that perhaps only Australia have the all-round strength to beat India.

I think you're right. Australia have grown into the tournament, and they have less mental baggage perhaps than South Africa (although many if not all of this side haven't had personal heartache like teams from the past).

It would be hilarious to see India win every game except the final. I don't know why, I don't have any personal dislike towards say Kohli like many others, I just think it'd be quite funny. Especially after the pitch shenanigans they pulled yesterday.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 08:29:43 am »
Good toss to win!

Come on SA!!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 08:34:26 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:29:43 am
Good toss to win!

Come on SA!!
A less than ideal start
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 08:36:19 am »
Well shit, Bavuma fails.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Not one shot played in anger yet. 250 would be good from here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:54:43 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm
Only weak link is Bavuma, but would be incredible if he scores a ton tomorrow after being shit for almost 2 years.


Fucking hell, Temba. Incredibly likable guy, but doesn't deserve to be anywhere near the SA cricket team currently, let alone be the captain.

EDIT: De Kock gone. This is already looking ominous for SA.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:55:26 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:46:25 am
Not one shot played in anger yet. 250 would be good from here.

I don't mind the slow start, Bavuma gone, build the innings gets settled.

We have a plenty big hitters to come who can explode later to get over the 300 mark.

Least that's the plan.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 08:57:11 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:55:26 am
I don't mind the slow start, Bavuma gone, build the innings gets settled.

We have a plenty big hitters to come who can explode later to get over the 300 mark.

Least that's the plan.

Big trouble now. You can catch up better than most, but this is a dreadful start.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 08:58:35 am »
Jesus that's a fucking stupid shot by De Kock.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 09:03:21 am »
8-2 after 7 overs. This is throwback Test Match stuff!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 09:08:47 am »
On the plus side for the Saffers this is now far less likely to be a last ball heartbreaker that they lose on.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 09:12:14 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:26:25 am
I think you're right. Australia have grown into the tournament, and they have less mental baggage perhaps than South Africa (although many if not all of this side haven't had personal heartache like teams from the past).

It would be hilarious to see India win every game except the final. I don't know why, I don't have any personal dislike towards say Kohli like many others, I just think it'd be quite funny. Especially after the pitch shenanigans they pulled yesterday.

I agree.  The silence of the crowd would be deafening.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 09:12:22 am »
With Australia playing their Test seam attack they always have the chance of making early order inroads. They could easily do the same to India too. It would be pretty funny too (as long as I turn off before I see any celebrations!).
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 09:12:36 am »
52 deliveries before the first boundary.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 09:13:12 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:03:21 am
8-2 after 7 overs. This is throwback Test Match stuff!

Not like SA to choke in a WC semi  ;)
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 09:17:05 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:12:36 am
52 deliveries before the first boundary.

I know de Kock tried to take the mantle on, but the distinct lack of intent (from van der Dussen especially) has absolutely killed them here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Markram gone. Fuck sakes.

23/3
