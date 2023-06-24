« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 31783 times)

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:22:28 pm
One wicket swings this..
Will be difficult for a new batsman to come in and go after the bowling straight away..

Mitchell has been superb.. Best knock of the game..

Mockers!!!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 03:25:35 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:22:28 pm
One wicket swings this..
Will be difficult for a new batsman to come in and go after the bowling straight away..

Mitchell has been superb.. Best knock of the game..

Jinxed it.

Meh.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 03:25:41 pm »
Not sure Latham being next bat in is the right call. Hasn't had a decent innings all tournament
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 03:26:28 pm »
And look at that
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 03:26:36 pm »
And it's done.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 03:27:23 pm »
GET THE FUCK IN SHAMI YOU BEAUTY!!!!!!!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 03:28:16 pm »
Latham has strange technique. That bat face remains closed for far too long. Ponting pointed that out during the game against Australia and it seems like such a glaring weakness.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm »
 
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:25:15 pm
Mockers!!!

 ;D

Shami has been arguably the best pacer of the world cup, no matter how shite his fielding is..

And to think he wasn't in the starting line up at the start of the Tournament.. 
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:25:35 pm
Jinxed it.

Meh.

Haha.. I'm rooting for the men in blue..  ;D
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 03:31:14 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:30:19 pm
Haha.. I'm rooting for the men in blue..  ;D

;D Fair enough!

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 03:32:04 pm »
Disgusting batting since Williamson's wicket
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 03:32:41 pm »
Bugger
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:30:19 pm
Haha.. I'm rooting for the men in blue..  ;D

Everyone loves an underdog.

Englands Daryl Mitchell keeping NZ in this single handed.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 03:33:03 pm »
Now Mitchell has cramp. All momentum sucked out of this innings in 2 overs
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 03:36:04 pm »
The ICC TV production team trolling the English..   :lmao
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Time to see what Phillips and Chapman actually offer. Have they had to do much in this tournament so far?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 03:36:51 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 03:36:04 pm
The ICC TV production team trolling the English..   :lmao

50 over and 20 over World Champions (for a few more days at least) and dont you forget it!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 03:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:36:09 pm
Time to see what Phillips and Chapman actually offer. Have they had to do much in this tournament so far?

One of them, if not both, have to go nuclear
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 03:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:32:58 pm
Everyone loves an underdog.

Englands Daryl Mitchell keeping NZ in this single handed.

So do I.. but not when your own country is involved..

But NZ, are in their 5th straight world cup semi..
Gave the Indian's their most uncomfortable game in the group stage..
And for the first 30 overs of the chase were right in the mix..

Not the biggest underdogs I would say..

And with India coming into the game without having been put under any sort of serious pressure, today has been a test for them..

The pitch has also held up for the whole game..
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 03:42:33 pm »
Think Mitchell has to retire here
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 03:50:03 pm »
This is fucking painful now. Leave the field, dumbass, your race is run.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 04:10:44 pm »
NZ need an 18+ over sharpish to out the shits up India.

132 off 10 overs needed.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 04:12:21 pm »
They're gonna need a Maxwel innings here to win this.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 04:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:12:21 pm
They're gonna need a Maxwel innings here to win this.

They're going to come up 30 or 40 short and considering they were chasing such a high total they'll really feel like they've missed out.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 04:13:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:10:44 pm
NZ need an 18+ over sharpish to out the shits up India.

132 off 10 overs needed.

Looks like you are getting your over..  ;D
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:13:22 pm
They're going to come up 30 or 40 short and considering they were chasing such a high total they'll really feel like they've missed out.

Some really bad shots played, but yeah I think they'll be around 40 short of the total.

Ugh i'm really dreading tomorrow's semi final.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 04:17:47 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:13:22 pm
Looks like you are getting your over..  ;D

Should have called for it a while ago! If they can follow it up with 15+ India could wobble!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:14:21 pm
Some really bad shots played, but yeah I think they'll be around 40 short of the total.

Ugh i'm really dreading tomorrow's semi final.

Surely the South Africans are due one mate..  ;D
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 04:19:35 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:17:51 pm
Surely the South Africans are due one mate..  ;D

You would think so, but it's South Africa in a semi final against Australia. I mean anything can happen, but we're usually on the wrong side of it.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 04:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:17:47 pm
Should have called for it a while ago! If they can follow it up with 15+ India could wobble!


India getting tested.. which is probably the best thing before the final, should they reach it..

NZ need to score 12+ runs for a te next 3 or 4 overs without losing a wicket..
Which is why runs on the board is similar to an extra 15 runs in a knock out game..
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 04:22:13 pm »
Beautiful over by Kuldeep. Makes up for the expensive over by Siraj.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
Andy Zaltzman pointing out that Kohli's record score for a WC semi-final lasted about 4 hours. Which is something, I guess.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 04:28:03 pm »
That's it, I would think.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 04:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:19:35 pm
You would think so, but it's South Africa in a semi final against Australia. I mean anything can happen, but we're usually on the wrong side of it.

Very true.. and the media is doing its best to remind everyone about 1999..

Probably the easiest preview any of the journos have written at this world cup after the India v Pakistan game..  ;D
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Game over one would think...
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:28:08 pm
Very true.. and the media is doing its best to remind everyone about 1999..

Probably the easiest preview any of the journos have written at this world cup after the India v Pakistan game..  ;D

Low hanging fruit indeed.

Hopefully we're in form and have a positive day.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1396 on: Today at 04:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:29:10 pm
Low hanging fruit indeed.

Hopefully we're in form and have a positive day.

If you get to the final.. you win it I think..

India is due a bad day..  :-\
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1397 on: Today at 04:31:58 pm »
Defo done now
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1398 on: Today at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:31:42 pm
If you get to the final.. you win it I think..

India is due a bad day..  :-\

Can't say I don't hope that happens, but who knows, semi finals and South Africa almost never mix.

Almost certainly the death bell now.

Unless someone goes absolutely crazy
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1399 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Ideally needed 50 plus from one of the openers. Williamson and Mitchell had a great stand. If theres 100 on the board by the time they came in, they take it really deep and give the biffers a more manageable target.

Still been a very decent effort to be in with even a slight sniff so late in the game.
