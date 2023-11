Was hoping these annoying pricks would be bundled out in the semis. Would have been hilarious.



As this semi is all over I think I would rather India won it than South Africa or Australia. If India win it will be seen as meeting expectations. Should either of the other two win it will be seen a huge achievement.Love them or hate them India have been heads and shoulders above any other team.50 ODI tons now for Kohli. Puts him out in front on his own. Probably the best ODI batsmen ever. 290 odd games with an average of 58.44 is ridiculous.