Vaughan says it is the greatest ODI innings. Not sure about that. But it was unbelievable.



There has been 10 other ODI double tons. But they've all come with the side batting first getting a load of runs in almost always very one sided matches.



Viv Richards 189 not out against England at OT will always be the greatest for me. Here is the scorecard. It was first innings so not as dramatic but it was done at a time when the average ODI score was 250 and hitting sixes was relatively rare (no other player hit one in that match) and bats had a relatively small sweet spot. All the caveats of it being difficult to compare feats across generations and líll readily admit that itís nostalgic as I was 10 but Richards was a beautiful cricketer.