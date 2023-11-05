Surely with the first one in 1987-88 would his strike partner not be out as well?



Maybe werent on a team bus back in the day, just traveled in independently.Reminds me of when you went to an away game and one car would get lost or stuck in traffic. Had to try and keep it quiet from the opposition so that they wouldnt automatically win the toss and bat so youd have to start the game with about 7 in the field! Instead try and bat first and hope who you had could stay in before the cavalry arrived!