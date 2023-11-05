« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 27299 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1160 on: November 5, 2023, 02:03:49 pm »
Klaasan's pitched outside leg.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1161 on: November 5, 2023, 02:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November  5, 2023, 02:03:49 pm
Klaasan's pitched outside leg.

Did look that way.

Rassie out now.

40/5

Yikes.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1162 on: November 5, 2023, 02:24:15 pm »
Oh Miller what are you doing??!

59/6
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1163 on: November 5, 2023, 02:32:50 pm »
All over bar the shouting really.

67/7

India are looking incredible. Just so good with their bowling.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1164 on: November 5, 2023, 02:42:33 pm »
Kohli seems to lack two key facets of what is to be great. Dignity (for himself) and respect (for others - including his captain whom he regularly humiliates. )
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1165 on: November 5, 2023, 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November  5, 2023, 02:42:33 pm
Kohli seems to lack two key facets of what is to be great. Dignity (for himself) and respect (for others - including his captain whom he regularly humiliates. )

He'll never be Sachin.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1166 on: November 5, 2023, 03:02:09 pm »
83 all out. Bad day for SA, good day for India.

Sheesh that was a blitz
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1167 on: November 5, 2023, 03:14:27 pm »
They are a formidable side, especially on home turf. I'm getting the horrible feeling that only Australia - on their day - can upset them.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1168 on: November 5, 2023, 03:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November  5, 2023, 03:14:27 pm
They are a formidable side, especially on home turf. I'm getting the horrible feeling that only Australia - on their day - can upset them.

Haha I was just about to say that I regret to inform you that Australia are winning this World Cup.

Im firmly Anyone But India*

*unless its Australia.

But those two probably have the two best Test attacks in this tournament so could blow a decent top order away in the right circumstances. Hope not though.

Guess were looking at semis of

India v NZ (Or Afghanistan/Pakistan)
South Africa v Australia (uh-oh)
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1169 on: November 5, 2023, 03:30:39 pm »
Cheeku Kohli, take a fucking bow!

What a legend of cricket, one of the finest batsmen ever. Absolute gem of a person, and deserves every single plaudit his way.

Many more centuries to come. :)
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1170 on: November 5, 2023, 03:39:14 pm »
Official statement on behalf of RAWK cricket thread posters:

Quote from: kloppismydad on November  5, 2023, 03:30:39 pm
Cheeku Kohli, take a fucking bow!

What a legend of cricket, one of the finest batsmen ever. Absolute gem of a person, and deserves every single plaudit his way.

Many more centuries to come. :)

Offline kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1171 on: November 5, 2023, 03:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  5, 2023, 03:39:14 pm
Official statement on behalf of RAWK cricket thread posters:

;D

I get why folks dislike him! He's basically the Luis Suarez of cricket. You love his snideness when he's on your side, but hate it when you come up against it.

And like Luis, he's got the tenacity and the big game mindset. Love his competitive streak.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1172 on: November 5, 2023, 03:59:53 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on November  5, 2023, 03:42:22 pm
;D

I get why folks dislike him! He's basically the Luis Suarez of cricket. You love his snideness when he's on your side, but hate it when you come up against it.

And like Luis, he's got the tenacity and the big game mindset. Love his competitive streak.

 ;D

We discovered one thing about him today though. He can't dance.

Offline fosspowered

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1173 on: November 5, 2023, 04:10:24 pm »
Very marked difference in the reception of the Indian Cricket team in this forum from 2011. Genuinely curious what changed, is it the players? Toxic fans in social media? BCCI? They look unnaturally dominating this WC?

Personally very impressed by this team's bowling.  I can tell my past self that dreams do come true (albeit they don't remain your dream but still good to know).
Offline Rosario

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1174 on: November 5, 2023, 04:14:26 pm »
India are really starting to roll as this tournament gets to the latter stages. Going into today I thought the only side that could challenge them on current form was South Africa, but after watching that Im not sure anyone lays a glove on them.
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1175 on: November 5, 2023, 04:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on November  5, 2023, 04:14:26 pm
India are really starting to roll as this tournament gets to the latter stages. Going into today I thought the only side that could challenge them on current form was South Africa, but after watching that Im not sure anyone lays a glove on them.

It's all fun and games until Shaheen Afridi has India 5/2 after 3 overs in the semifinal. ;D
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 04:27:59 am »
Quote from: Chakan on November  5, 2023, 02:44:22 pm
He'll never be Sachin.

He himself hates any comparison to Sachin. :)

A nice little piece about his relationship with Sachin published today: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/sachin-tendulkar-virat-kohli-relationship-9014957/
Offline Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 05:46:24 am »
Quote from: fosspowered on November  5, 2023, 04:10:24 pm
Very marked difference in the reception of the Indian Cricket team in this forum from 2011. Genuinely curious what changed, is it the players? Toxic fans in social media? BCCI? They look unnaturally dominating this WC?

Personally very impressed by this team's bowling.  I can tell my past self that dreams do come true (albeit they don't remain your dream but still good to know).
I think the team itself is fine. But Indian fans these days are worse. :D
Offline Circa1892

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 08:05:16 am »
Quote from: fosspowered on November  5, 2023, 04:10:24 pm
Very marked difference in the reception of the Indian Cricket team in this forum from 2011. Genuinely curious what changed, is it the players? Toxic fans in social media? BCCI? They look unnaturally dominating this WC?

Personally very impressed by this team's bowling.  I can tell my past self that dreams do come true (albeit they don't remain your dream but still good to know).

Anyone who uses Twitter and goes anywhere near a cricket post is going to be antagonised by their mental and insanely aggressive online fans. Theyre not representative of most Indian fans though, but thats the gear change.

Their team arent remotely dislikable and theyre quite obviously going to win the WC. Be interesting to see the Tests in January (and would be great if they played the odd series away)
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 09:10:55 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:05:16 am
Anyone who uses Twitter and goes anywhere near a cricket post is going to be antagonised by their mental and insanely aggressive online fans. Theyre not representative of most Indian fans though, but thats the gear change.

Their team arent remotely dislikable and theyre quite obviously going to win the WC. Be interesting to see the Tests in January (and would be great if they played the odd series away)

But would it hurt the Indian fans in the stadium to acknowledge a good bit of play from the opposition once in a while? Just the odd clap for a gorgeous cover drive maybe.

When the West Indies were the best in the world their fans were famous for enjoying great stroke-play or fine bowling whoever it came from. The difference it seems is that they knew cricket and loved it.
Offline Garrus

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:38:43 am »
It's the same with all the Asian teams. You'd get similar crowd reactions in Pakistan, SL or Bangladesh when something goes against their team.

Probably has to do with the fact that there's no other real sporting outlet for tribalism and domestic cricket in all these nations has nowhere close to the following the national teams have.

At least the tribalism doesn't extend to outright hostility to the opposition.
Offline Elzar

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 am »
Mathews was timed out, never heard of that before!
Offline Garrus

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 am »
Has this ever happened before in an international game? Apparently not according to Cricinfo.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 am »
His strap broke on his helmet and he took time to fix it and was given out for being timed out. Thats a bit of bullshit.
Offline Legs

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1184 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
His strap broke on his helmet and he took time to fix it and was given out for being timed out. Thats a bit of bullshit.

Correct they should have taken their appeal away.

He was ready well within 2 mins and clearly the scrap broke ....all pundits on Sky blabbing on bout "rules" yes we get that but he wasnt wasting time use your common sense.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1185 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:10:59 am
His strap broke on his helmet and he took time to fix it and was given out for being timed out. Thats a bit of bullshit.

Just saw an edit clip of it but yeah, seems very harsh. Initially assumed he took to long to come out of the dressing room or something, like he wasnt padded up, or couldnt be woken from his napif he was out in the middle in good time, and then his helmet strap broke thats not his fault. Seems very harsh.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1186 on: Yesterday at 11:42:02 am »

Im all for Lanka mankadding Bangladesh into oblivion by way of retribution.

Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1187 on: Yesterday at 01:32:55 pm »
They asked the Ban captain 3 times if he wanted to withdraw the objection and he said no every time. Come on SL beat them!!
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1188 on: Yesterday at 01:35:09 pm »
Another one of those 'Spirit of the game' incidents.
Offline Garrus

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1189 on: Yesterday at 02:34:28 pm »
From the BBC:



Still flying from the West Indies?  :D
Offline klopptopia

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1190 on: Yesterday at 02:48:52 pm »
Surely with the first one in 1987-88 would his strike partner not be out as well?
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1191 on: Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 02:48:52 pm
Surely with the first one in 1987-88 would his strike partner not be out as well?

Maybe werent on a team bus back in the day, just traveled in independently.

Reminds me of when you went to an away game and one car would get lost or stuck in traffic. Had to try and keep it quiet from the opposition so that they wouldnt automatically win the toss and bat so youd have to start the game with about 7 in the field! Instead try and bat first and hope who you had could stay in before the cavalry arrived!
Online btroom

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1192 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on November  5, 2023, 03:02:09 pm
83 all out. Bad day for SA, good day for India.

Sheesh that was a blitz

Are india playing with different pitches? they are good but not this good. can't trust bcci, something not right here
Offline Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1193 on: Yesterday at 11:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:05:16 am
Anyone who uses Twitter and goes anywhere near a cricket post is going to be antagonised by their mental and insanely aggressive online fans. Theyre not representative of most Indian fans though, but thats the gear change.

Their team arent remotely dislikable and theyre quite obviously going to win the WC. Be interesting to see the Tests in January (and would be great if they played the odd series away)
Unfortunately, it's fair to assume that they are representative of most Indian fans from the north. The south is more cultured when it comes to Cricket.

Hurling religious cries against an opponent player was absolutely scum behaviour.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:10:55 am
But would it hurt the Indian fans in the stadium to acknowledge a good bit of play from the opposition once in a while? Just the odd clap for a gorgeous cover drive maybe.

When the West Indies were the best in the world their fans were famous for enjoying great stroke-play or fine bowling whoever it came from. The difference it seems is that they knew cricket and loved it.
This is a horrible article for the time it was written [2011]: https://www.livemint.com/Leisure/cfqA34svsIr5nRvKMtfyLL/The-banality-of-the-Indian-cricket-fan.html But eventually over the years, I have happened to accept a couple of things things even though I still mostly disagree with the article (and many other hot takes by this journalist).
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 03:45:28 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 10:30:26 pm
Are india playing with different pitches? they are good but not this good. can't trust bcci, something not right here

Yes https://twitter.com/dpghosh71/status/1721357615949820122
