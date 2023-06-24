« previous next »
Cricket World Cup 2023

Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1120 on: Today at 10:19:16 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:58:01 am
Ravindran again! Get him playing Test cricket.

Beautiful player to watch, isn't he? The BBC done a piece on him before the World Cup, came across as a great young fella who loved the game. Bowls a bit too. Certainly a star of the next generation.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1121 on: Today at 10:25:44 am
Boult's bowling has been really poor this World Cup.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1122 on: Today at 10:39:34 am
Pakistan got the brunt of the Kiwi's in a mood.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1123 on: Today at 10:54:08 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:39:34 am
Pakistan got the brunt of the Kiwi's in a mood.

They're getting their own punches in now. Fakhar Zaman in beast mode.

He's gonna carry them to victory.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1124 on: Today at 12:23:16 pm
Great work to let a clown like Zampa smack us around.

NZ would be more than unlucky if they lose this. Pakistan ahead of the rate but still a lot of runs needed.
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1125 on: Today at 12:23:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:23:16 pm
Great work to let a clown like Zampa smack us around.

Highest score of 11 before today.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1126 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm
Well that's a bad start for England.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1127 on: Today at 01:03:34 pm
The Kiwis have scored 400+ and will still lose. :lmao
Nobby Reserve

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1128 on: Today at 01:04:47 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:02:42 pm
Well that's a bad start for England.


 :lmao
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1129 on: Today at 01:05:39 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:03:34 pm
The Kiwis have scored 400+ and will still lose. :lmao

Play has resumed, Pak need 143 from 90, so still in the balance.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1130 on: Today at 01:11:43 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:05:39 pm
Play has resumed, Pak need 143 from 90, so still in the balance.

Rain again. Pak are ahead by 21 runs on DLS.
stjohns

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1131 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm
Am I right in thinking theyve just given Bairstow a new central contract?
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1132 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1133 on: Today at 02:13:15 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 01:03:34 pm
The Kiwis have scored 400+ and will still lose. :lmao
Lost their last 4 on the trot. Not a good time to be a Kiwi.
Fiasco

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1134 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm
Can't help but laugh at the idea that Stokes is batting like he's in a Test match in an ODI, yet when he's actually in a Test match, he bats like he's in an ODI :D
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1135 on: Today at 02:48:06 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:31:15 pm
Can't help but laugh at the idea that Stokes is batting like he's in a Test match in an ODI, yet when he's actually in a Test match, he bats like he's in an ODI :D

Although he often is very cautious at first in Tests isn't he?
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm
England not scoring at all
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:45:09 pm
Did Stokes not see the fielder there?
Legs

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1138 on: Today at 03:53:28 pm
Brook has to play last few games incredible he isnt in.

Stokes should be told to go home and get his op no point sticking around.

Livingstone is shite too hopefully he isnt selected again
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #1139 on: Today at 04:55:42 pm
Falling 32 runs short, unlucky England.
