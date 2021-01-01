With De Kock in fine form and the majority of the top order scoring hundreds this tournament, we're looking good. Marco Jansen is looking like the all-rounder we've been wanting since Kallis retired. His bowling this tournament has been excellent with some really valuable batting thrown in.



Yup definitely looking good for the next round, I think that win guarantees us a spot there. Klassen is looking great, really coming on in leaps and bounds. Great to see! Now we need to find a replacement for De Kock.Also Jansen has been working a lot of his batting so that's a positive for the future.