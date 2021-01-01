« previous next »
Cricket World Cup 2023

thegoodfella

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 12:42:50 pm
I know all the Pakistanis are wearing the South African green today.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 01:45:56 pm
The ball does look like it's coming on a bit better under the lights. Decently poised this at 51-2  if indeed it gets easier to bat.

I also can't take it seriously that there is a NZ batsman named Will Young. Who as I typed that nicks one. 56-3.
Zee_26

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm
NZ must be sick at the sight of any South African right now.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 02:59:36 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm
NZ must be sick at the sight of any South African right now.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 03:42:32 pm
190 run win! Very good performance all around by us.

Marching on.
rawcusk8

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 04:00:16 pm
Thank you, South Africa
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 04:15:19 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:42:32 pm
190 run win! Very good performance all around by us.

Marching on.
With De Kock in fine form and the majority of the top order scoring hundreds this tournament, we're looking good. Marco Jansen is looking like the all-rounder we've been wanting since Kallis retired. His bowling this tournament has been excellent with some really valuable batting thrown in.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 04:17:19 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 04:15:19 pm
With De Kock in fine form and the majority of the top order scoring hundreds this tournament, we're looking good. Marco Jansen is looking like the all-rounder we've been wanting since Kallis retired. His bowling this tournament has been excellent with some really valuable batting thrown in.

Yup definitely looking good for the next round, I think that win guarantees us a spot there. Klassen is looking great, really coming on in leaps and bounds. Great to see! Now we need to find a replacement for De Kock.

Also Jansen has been working a lot of his batting so that's a positive for the future.
BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Yesterday at 11:27:02 pm
New Zealand v Pakistan on Saturday morning the key game now. NZ win and the top four likely done and dusted.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 06:26:07 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:27:02 pm
New Zealand v Pakistan on Saturday morning the key game now. NZ win and the top four likely done and dusted.
NZ have some serious bowling issues ahead of that match, a couple of injuries floating about.
BobPaisley3

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Today at 07:07:11 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:26:07 am
NZ have some serious bowling issues ahead of that match, a couple of injuries floating about.
Yeah, theyve dropped off after a good start.
