Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 22629 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 09:27:55 am »
Would be hilarious (and fairly academic all round) if we win this one. Although well still find a way to blow it.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 09:33:14 am »
That fucking Thogden twat in the crowd.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 10:37:45 am »
India have found their groove. Normal service resumed.
Online Robinred

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 10:55:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:27:55 am
Would be hilarious (and fairly academic all round) if we win this one. Although well still find a way to blow it.

Not only hilarious, but all things considered, likely 😜
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 11:54:05 am »
Outstanding figures from Rashid. Makes you wonder what their spinners might do to us.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 11:54:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:54:05 am
Outstanding figures from Rashid. Makes you wonder what their spinners might do to us.

Good to see these little nations giving these cricketing super powers a run for their money.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 11:57:27 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 11:54:46 am
Good to see these little nations giving these cricketing super powers a run for their money.

Leave us alone. Just be happy with your rugby win and let others have a go here please.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm »
Do England still have a mathematical chance of going through, if they win this?
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 12:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:03:55 pm
Do England still have a mathematical chance of going through, if they win this?

I saw some mad stat about how we can still qualify. Needs just about every remaining fixture to go our way. So not going to happen. We obviously need to get win them all. Think we need India to win all their restthats the easy bit. The rest started hurting my head but needless to say, its not going to happen!
Online rawcusk8

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 12:06:34 pm »
Got to love the Indian commentators, Bumrah hits a 4 after some 15 dots and they get all excited as if hes just scored a century.

Ahh Moeen drops Bumrah, fairly easy chance.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 12:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:05:36 pm
I saw some mad stat about how we can still qualify. Needs just about every remaining fixture to go our way. So not going to happen. We obviously need to get win them all. Think we need India to win all their restthats the easy bit. The rest started hurting my head but needless to say, its not going to happen!

So you're saying...there's a chance?
Online Robinred

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 12:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:54:05 am
Outstanding figures from Rashid. Makes you wonder what their spinners might do to us.

David Willeys not done too badly either - some scant reward for missing out in 19.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 12:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:10:14 pm
So you're saying...there's a chance?

Im not a financial adviser but lets say if you had a spare grand in your savings lump it on England winning the tournament. Best return on investment around. My word is my bond sir.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 12:37:29 pm »
Decent effort from England that, the pitch looked quite green which would have helped the bowlers but if England get off to a decent start you would expect a win
Online Circa1892

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 01:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:37:29 pm
Decent effort from England that, the pitch looked quite green which would have helped the bowlers but if England get off to a decent start you would expect a win

All set up for Bairstow to nick off trying to heave one for about 3
Online gjr1

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
Too fucking late now.

Should have gone home last week
