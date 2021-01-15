Crosby Nick never fails.
Would be hilarious (and fairly academic all round) if we win this one. Although well still find a way to blow it.
Outstanding figures from Rashid. Makes you wonder what their spinners might do to us.
Good to see these little nations giving these cricketing super powers a run for their money.
Do England still have a mathematical chance of going through, if they win this?
I saw some mad stat about how we can still qualify. Needs just about every remaining fixture to go our way. So not going to happen. We obviously need to get win them all. Think we need India to win all their rest
thats the easy bit. The rest started hurting my head but needless to say, its not going to happen!
So you're saying...there's a chance?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Decent effort from England that, the pitch looked quite green which would have helped the bowlers but if England get off to a decent start you would expect a win
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]