Cricket World Cup 2023

Today at 10:17:59 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:16:33 am
Agree.

Seemed a strange decision.

But the text book says.....
Today at 10:20:05 am
Hendricks looks in good nick
Today at 10:23:40 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:59:29 am
Well this is a bit different isn't it? England not being clattered around the park.

I have to confess I've found this tournament quite underwhelming and not really a good advert for the game. Hopefully today will provide an entertaining match.

Too many games , with most being played in half empty stadiums ,should have been two groups with the top two in each going through .
"Less is more has never been more apt,"
Today at 10:26:47 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:05 am
Hendricks looks in good nick

Just the tonic SA need.
Today at 10:28:53 am
Very honest banner in the stadium just there - 'Who Cares? We love our India'. Explains a lot.
Today at 10:31:13 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:28:53 am
Very honest banner in the stadium just there - 'Who Cares? We love our India'. Explains a lot.

Unfortunately true for most the crowd there, empty stadiums if its not India.

Anyway woke up early and couldnt get back to sleep.

Going a long at a decent rate.
Today at 10:35:46 am
Wood's first over goes for 10. 350 within easy reach I would have thought today, glad I won't be watching most of this today as it looks like another turn off. I think I enjoy games where there is more competition between ball and bat especially in a 50 over game and there really doesn't seem to be much in it for the bowlers.
Today at 10:43:59 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:26:47 am
Just the tonic SA need.


Hendricks started off quite sloe but now hes looking to tanq(ueray) the English bowlers around the park.

(Apologies everyone)
Today at 10:44:40 am
He's middled everything since Topley went off.
Today at 10:53:23 am
To win the 2019 World Cup we gave ODI cricket primary focus at the expense of Test results. I think it was the right thing to do. A home World Cup, chance to reach a new audience and all that and everything built swimmingly up to that moment.

Feels like weve reverted back to the old ways in this cycle. Far fewer games, no longer term planning, no joined up thinking. Everything feels a bit more muddled, like changing most of your bowling attack a few games in.

I realise thats all very knee jerk and I was tipping us to win it a few weeks ago. :D Think there was a bit of blind faith at play there.
Today at 10:53:27 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:35:46 am
Wood's first over goes for 10. 350 within easy reach I would have thought today, glad I won't be watching most of this today as it looks like another turn off. I think I enjoy games where there is more competition between ball and bat especially in a 50 over game and there really doesn't seem to be much in it for the bowlers.
Agreed. Probably only worth switching back on once England have a total to chase.

Agree with others that bowling first in these conditions makes very little sense.
Today at 11:05:28 am
Nice bowling, spoiled by Sky Sports calling Chelsea v Arsenal a "derby".
Today at 11:06:04 am
Not a great shot selection has to be said, just a push into covers would have been better.
Today at 11:12:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:53:23 am
To win the 2019 World Cup we gave ODI cricket primary focus at the expense of Test results. I think it was the right thing to do. A home World Cup, chance to reach a new audience and all that and everything built swimmingly up to that moment.

Feels like weve reverted back to the old ways in this cycle. Far fewer games, no longer term planning, no joined up thinking. Everything feels a bit more muddled, like changing most of your bowling attack a few games in.

I realise thats all very knee jerk and I was tipping us to win it a few weeks ago. :D Think there was a bit of blind faith at play there.

Dont you worry Nick it not happen again the ECB have a masterplan in place INCREASE THE HUNDRED schedule.

Were not good enough to do anything with our bowling attack it doesnt matter if we bowl first or second we dont have enough on Indian pitches.
Today at 11:14:45 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:12:47 am
Dont you worry Nick it not happen again the ECB have a masterplan in place INCREASE THE HUNDRED schedule.

Were not good enough to do anything with our bowling attack it doesnt matter if we bowl first or second we dont have enough on Indian pitches.

I think thats why were opting to bowl first. We know well ship plenty but at least its then down to us to chase it. Bat first and set a total and then feel helpless as it gets chased down is probably at the back of their minds. Not ideal.
Today at 11:18:56 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:14:45 am
I think thats why were opting to bowl first. We know well ship plenty but at least its then down to us to chase it. Bat first and set a total and then feel helpless as it gets chased down is probably at the back of their minds. Not ideal.

Yeah I think youre right looking at the line up today we only have 6 batters so its all on them !
