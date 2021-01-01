To win the 2019 World Cup we gave ODI cricket primary focus at the expense of Test results. I think it was the right thing to do. A home World Cup, chance to reach a new audience and all that and everything built swimmingly up to that moment.Feels like weve reverted back to the old ways in this cycle. Far fewer games, no longer term planning, no joined up thinking. Everything feels a bit more muddled, like changing most of your bowling attack a few games in.I realise thats all very knee jerk and I was tipping us to win it a few weeks ago.Think there was a bit of blind faith at play there.