To win the 2019 World Cup we gave ODI cricket primary focus at the expense of Test results. I think it was the right thing to do. A home World Cup, chance to reach a new audience and all that and everything built swimmingly up to that moment.
Feels like weve reverted back to the old ways in this cycle. Far fewer games, no longer term planning, no joined up thinking. Everything feels a bit more muddled, like changing most of your bowling attack a few games in.
I realise thats all very knee jerk and I was tipping us to win it a few weeks ago.
Think there was a bit of blind faith at play there.