When the dew comes down and the lights come on the chasing side can often have a real advantage. I mean at times you see a tough looking score chased down with ease, the ball races off the bat and the outfield is rapid. The bowlers - especially spinners - have a harder time gripping and controlling the ball even with a towel and they bowl lots of full tosses/wides etc because they just can't control it out the hand. So really, you want to add a nice chunk onto your total you think is good enough when batting first but that can cause problems due to being too aggressive early, especially if there is a bit of nip with the two new balls and/or a frontline seamer gets into a great rhythm.



I still think India are the team to beat but I'd love to see South Africa win it. I know the result yesterday was a bit of a shocker but that batting line up can match any and it'd be great to see then finally win it.



