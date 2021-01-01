« previous next »
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 06:59:00 pm
Wow didn't expect that. Fair play Netherlands.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 07:04:22 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:35:08 pm
Well a 36 off the 2nd last over would have helped.

Well done Netherlands, a well deserved win.

Fucking rain, every time.

Praying for rain twice on Saturday.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 07:11:17 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:07:18 pm
It's definitely gonna be a sporting kinda day, my wife wanted me to go to her friends 1 yr old birthday party, I politely declined.

Right decision.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #603 on: Today at 09:32:13 am
I've just put today's match on and heard yesterday's result. Well that was a shock.

Toss: South Africa won the toss and decided to field

So another team wins the toss, decides to chase and comes unstuck!  ;D
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #604 on: Today at 09:40:59 am
Dropped a dolly there in the slips, lucky New Zealand should have been 2-1.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #605 on: Today at 09:49:50 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:32:13 am
I've just put today's match on and heard yesterday's result. Well that was a shock.

Toss: South Africa won the toss and decided to field

So another team wins the toss, decides to chase and comes unstuck!  ;D

Yeah, think its risking trouble if you bowl badly/the other side bat well enough to get a total on the board. Chasing 250+ can always be tricky if you lose some early wickets.

Feel like if you bat first and lose a few you can readjust a bit and still focus on getting a defendable total on the board.

Obviously some sides prefer to chase and I guess they go with what normally works best for them while I sit on the sofa and watch so Ill assume theyve thought about things a bit more deeply than I have!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #606 on: Today at 10:17:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:49:50 am
Yeah, think its risking trouble if you bowl badly/the other side bat well enough to get a total on the board. Chasing 250+ can always be tricky if you lose some early wickets.

Feel like if you bat first and lose a few you can readjust a bit and still focus on getting a defendable total on the board.

Obviously some sides prefer to chase and I guess they go with what normally works best for them while I sit on the sofa and watch so Ill assume theyve thought about things a bit more deeply than I have!

The commentator summed it up earlier - if the conditions are right for batting then why not bat? Some things in life really are not that complicated are they? It's as if some of these captains have spent too long looking at the Powerpoint presentations on the stats for chasing, forgetting that they actually have to play cricket as well to make it happen.
 ;D
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #607 on: Today at 10:31:37 am
I think one of the factors they think about is dew if that comes down it is much easier for the team chasing.

I think in a final a score on the board might be best as pitches are abit more worn by that stage.

Looking at the WC India are stand outs with all bases covered by they are one batting collapse away from diaster.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #608 on: Today at 10:40:30 am
When the dew comes down and the lights come on the chasing side can often have a real advantage. I mean at times you see a tough looking score chased down with ease, the ball races off the bat and the outfield is rapid. The bowlers - especially spinners - have a harder time gripping and controlling the ball even with a towel and they bowl lots of full tosses/wides etc because they just can't control it out the hand. So really, you want to add a nice chunk onto your total you think is good enough when batting first but that can cause problems due to being too aggressive early, especially if there is a bit of nip with the two new balls and/or a frontline seamer gets into a great rhythm.

I still think India are the team to beat but I'd love to see South Africa win it. I know the result yesterday was a bit of a shocker but that batting line up can match any and it'd be great to see then finally win it.

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #609 on: Today at 11:10:53 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:40:30 am
When the dew comes down and the lights come on the chasing side can often have a real advantage. I mean at times you see a tough looking score chased down with ease, the ball races off the bat and the outfield is rapid. The bowlers - especially spinners - have a harder time gripping and controlling the ball even with a towel and they bowl lots of full tosses/wides etc because they just can't control it out the hand. So really, you want to add a nice chunk onto your total you think is good enough when batting first but that can cause problems due to being too aggressive early, especially if there is a bit of nip with the two new balls and/or a frontline seamer gets into a great rhythm.

I still think India are the team to beat but I'd love to see South Africa win it. I know the result yesterday was a bit of a shocker but that batting line up can match any and it'd be great to see then finally win it.



I wouldn't mind either. It would be fitting to see Rabada rewarded. A consistently brilliant bowler in all forms.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #610 on: Today at 11:13:36 am
ugh
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #611 on: Today at 11:14:22 am
Just on the decision to bowl first by SA, it was the correct decision, after the rain the ball is going to move around a lot on a wettish pitch, the ball is going to have invariable bounce and skid onto the wickets because of the moisture. Definitely the correct decision to put Netherlands into bat first. No problem with that.

The proof is there when we took early wickets and had them in all sorts of trouble for 4/5 wickets down. The problem occurred when we dropped catches and had midfields and gave them a lot of confidence to rebuild and play their shots at the end of the innings to build a good score.

Our batting left a lot to be desired as well.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #612 on: Today at 11:16:48 am
triple ugh
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #613 on: Today at 11:18:03 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:16:48 am
triple ugh

Woke up, checked the score 110/1, wrote the above post, 111/4. Thats quite the collapse.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #614 on: Today at 11:18:24 am
3 down. Cricket DRS is rather good isn't it?

1. Check front foot no-ball
2. Check the edge
3. Check the catch is clean.

Simples!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #615 on: Today at 11:19:23 am

New Zealand are lucky not to be 6 down really with two poor dropped catches.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #616 on: Today at 11:31:21 am
Could be another upset here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #617 on: Today at 11:33:58 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:31:21 am
Could be another upset here.

Yeah these spinners really are accurate aren't they?
