Cricket World Cup 2023

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #560 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:45:58 pm
Really up against it now!

Didn't see this one coming  ;D

It's the rain, it does something to the SA team, we just fall to bits.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #561 on: Today at 04:46:48 pm
Oh boy.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #562 on: Today at 04:49:04 pm
Glad to see Van de Beek has found his sport at last.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #563 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:30:02 am
Would be awful if this match got abandoned and a point apiece for SA and Netherlands.

I offered you boys a point, but would you listen?

Still think SA squeak home but I always do that with stronger sides chasing until the very last minute. Think I only admitted England would lose to Afghanistan when Brook got out. Even then I nearly changed my mind when Wood and Topley hit a few!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #564 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:58:38 pm
I offered you boys a point, but would you listen?

Still think SA squeak home but I always do that with stronger sides chasing until the very last minute. Think I only admitted England would lose to Afghanistan when Brook got out. Even then I nearly changed my mind when Wood and Topley hit a few!

They look done to me.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #565 on: Today at 05:04:33 pm
Oh what a chance
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #566 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm
Catch that and it would have been curtains for SA.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #567 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm
Phew.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #568 on: Today at 05:09:14 pm
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #569 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #570 on: Today at 05:28:03 pm
Can still see South Africa winning here.

Hopefully not. I think it's good for World cricket if the non-test nations win some games and are competitive at World Cup level. Also probably helps England too
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #571 on: Today at 05:35:08 pm
SA should still win here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #572 on: Today at 05:36:16 pm
There's the big one.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #573 on: Today at 05:36:59 pm
I would say that's that.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #574 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:36:59 pm
I would say that's that.

You only need a couple of big overs here and pressure reverses.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #575 on: Today at 05:40:14 pm
Some lovely slow bowling here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #576 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm
Van Der Merwe with the best darts by a Dutchman since Van Barneveld at the Ally Pally.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #577 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm
8 down. Maharaj and Rabada can hit the odd boundary and hold up an end but this is done.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #578 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm
Should have booked tickets for Afghanistan vs Netherlands.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #579 on: Today at 05:45:20 pm
Will this be a bigger shock than Afghanistan beating England ?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #580 on: Today at 05:45:49 pm
Yikes, that's not a good shot.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #581 on: Today at 05:46:09 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:45:20 pm
Will this be a bigger shock than Afghanistan beating England ?

No, they've beaten us a few times, just not in the WC.

Although saying that you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who would have said this was the result.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #582 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:45:20 pm
Will this be a bigger shock than Afghanistan beating England ?
Probably. Afghanistan are a Test playing nation and have some players who play at a pretty good level.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #583 on: Today at 05:50:18 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:46:09 pm
No, they've beaten us a few times, just not in the WC.

Although saying that you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who would have said this was the result.

Id say it is. Afghanistan have Rashid Kahn and I think others who play in the IPL. Think a few of the Dutch play for English counties but not the same level. Id say its a bigger surprise although our loss came with the defending champions tag I guess which makes it a big event.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #584 on: Today at 05:53:34 pm
Don't keep hoping. South Africa have too much experience at this level.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #585 on: Today at 05:54:12 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:53:34 pm
Don't keep hoping. South Africa have too much experience at this level.

We'll lose this game, but we'll be well up for Saturday.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #586 on: Today at 05:55:03 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:54:12 pm
We'll lose this game, but we'll be well up for Saturday.

You'll win both.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #587 on: Today at 05:55:31 pm
1 more needed
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #588 on: Today at 05:55:33 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:55:03 pm
You'll win both.

We're not scoring 80 more runs in this game.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #589 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm
Marshmallow brains, all of them.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #590 on: Today at 06:01:25 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:54:12 pm
We'll lose this game, but we'll be well up for Saturday.

Big day on Saturday for you eh :)
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #591 on: Today at 06:04:53 pm
Biggest upset in the history of the tournament, cant think of anything else even like this.

Nice of the farmer to dig up his cabbage patch this morning to let them play.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #592 on: Today at 06:07:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:01:25 pm
Big day on Saturday for you eh :)

It's definitely gonna be a sporting kinda day, my wife wanted me to go to her friends 1 yr old birthday party, I politely declined.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #593 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:55:33 pm
We're not scoring 80 more runs in this game.

Don't worry. You'll take your opportunity and thrash England.
