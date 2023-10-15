With cricket returning to the olympics with T20 to add even more pressure from the shorter form, you do have to wonder how much longer the regular 50 over game will even survive as it's simply not going to see the same efforts to keep it safe that you do with the 5 day game.



Which sucks as the OD form gives so much more room for drama and story telling to occur. Also, on the note of the Olympics - the format looks like it will be meh: only 6 teams (one of which might be the US by default), presumably (like everything in the Olympics) based on continent more than achievement, etc. Let's hope it is not the case, and they have a better format, but I remain skeptical for now