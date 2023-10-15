« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 11702 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 02:49:45 pm »
Double wicket maiden by SL. Aus 24/2
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on October 15, 2023, 11:14:32 pm
Very good question actually. Maybe its just a dropping of standards across the board. India doing well as its in India but no one else really firing apart from SA. Not sure which countries play domestic 50 over cricket. Shame as it used to be the highlight of the county season here.

With cricket returning to the olympics with T20 to add even more pressure from the shorter form, you do have to wonder how much longer the regular 50 over game will even survive as it's simply not going to see the same efforts to keep it safe that you do with the 5 day game.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,567
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:49:45 pm
Double wicket maiden by SL. Aus 24/2


Sadly, they've recovered.

The Australians losing would have made the Afghanistan game debacle medicine go down a little easier.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm

Sadly, they've recovered.

The Australians losing would have made the Afghanistan game debacle medicine go down a little easier.

Yeah they've recovered well unfortunately. Should make the total quite easily from here.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm
Yeah they've recovered well unfortunately. Should make the total quite easily from here.

Puts both them and SL as one from 3 as well. Maybe better for Australia to win to be honest!
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,220
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
Puts both them and SL as one from 3 as well. Maybe better for Australia to win to be honest!

We need to beat SA on Saturday
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 07:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:12:09 pm
We need to beat SA on Saturday

Twice.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,551
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 10:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm
With cricket returning to the olympics with T20 to add even more pressure from the shorter form, you do have to wonder how much longer the regular 50 over game will even survive as it's simply not going to see the same efforts to keep it safe that you do with the 5 day game.
Youre probably right. It will be T20 specialists and Test match specialists only.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #528 on: Today at 07:14:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:18:19 pm
Twice.
;D

If you could only pick one which would it be Nick?
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #529 on: Today at 07:24:14 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:14:18 am
;D

If you could only pick one which would it be Nick?

Even at this point Id say we have more chance of winning the cricket World Cup. :D

So the cricket please. Nice one.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,020
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #530 on: Today at 08:36:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:24:14 am
Even at this point Id say we have more chance of winning the cricket World Cup. :D

So the cricket please. Nice one.
If it was a choice I'd choose the rugby, at least we can win those. I'm waiting for which ridiculous way the Proteas will get eliminated this year.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:30:02 am »
Would be awful if this match got abandoned and a point apiece for SA and Netherlands.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:39:54 am »
Of course, if you had to put money on the first rain affected game it would be South Africa being involved.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:39:54 am
Of course, if you had to put money on the first rain affected game it would be South Africa being involved.

Are people still allowed to put money on South African cricket matches?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:12:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:07:14 am
Are people still allowed to put money on South African cricket matches?

Only if youre playing for the team ;)

43 over game, start time soon
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:17:42 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:05:34 pm
With cricket returning to the olympics with T20 to add even more pressure from the shorter form, you do have to wonder how much longer the regular 50 over game will even survive as it's simply not going to see the same efforts to keep it safe that you do with the 5 day game.

Which sucks as the OD form gives so much more room for drama and story telling to occur.  Also, on the note of the Olympics - the format looks like it will be meh: only 6 teams (one of which might be the US by default), presumably (like everything in the Olympics) based on continent more than achievement, etc.   Let's hope it is not the case, and they have a better format, but I remain skeptical for now
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,754
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:06:10 pm »
No shocks in this game.

24/2 after 7

I know these batters aren't up to much but Rabada is a joy to watch.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:57 pm by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #537 on: Today at 02:30:57 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:06:10 pm
No shocks in this game.

24/2 after 7

I know these batters aren't up to much but Rabada is a joy to watch.

They've recovered quite well, 191/7 now after 39 overs.

We need to break this 8th wicket partnership.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #538 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
Fielding has really been sub par for this SA team. Misfields and drop catches.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,754
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #539 on: Today at 02:47:53 pm »
Yeah recovered surprisingly well. Credit to them. Almost certainly won't be enough but least they made a total.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,714
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #540 on: Today at 02:53:33 pm »
Finished on 245/8

Complete break down in the last 5 overs from SA.

Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,754
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #541 on: Today at 02:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:43:46 pm
Fielding has really been sub par for this SA team. Misfields and drop catches.

Very lackadaisical. Not least the last ball.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #542 on: Today at 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:54:13 pm
lackadaisical

Great word to say out loud in a Geordie accent. I suggest you all try it now.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,359
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm »
Not enough Dutt balls.

Edwards looks a really tidy batter.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 