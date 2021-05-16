Very good question actually. Maybe its just a dropping of standards across the board. India doing well as its in India but no one else really firing apart from SA. Not sure which countries play domestic 50 over cricket. Shame as it used to be the highlight of the county season here.



With cricket returning to the olympics with T20 to add even more pressure from the shorter form, you do have to wonder how much longer the regular 50 over game will even survive as it's simply not going to see the same efforts to keep it safe that you do with the 5 day game.