Hahaha sounds like a memorable night, Afghans can be party animals if you know the right ones (or wrong ones ).



Can someone sum up how big of an upset this is? Is it like when Saudi beat Argentina at the World Cup?



Haha yeah they were definitely wrong uns'At one point they were throwing Sri Lankan Rupees in the air on the dance floor draped in Afghanistan flags. I must have drank a couple of dozen beers (most of which were served in a plastic cup inside the R. Premadasa Stadium) at this point in the evening..they were mostly sober but still going mad and I am pretty sure England won. Not that they cared.In regards to how much of a shock this is.. I would say pre game it was 80/20 in England favour. If it was in England it would be a big shock. In India not so much. But don't worry about that. It's only your guys second victory at a 50 over World Cup. Any time a side like Afghanistan, Ireland , Netherlands et al get a win at a 50 over WC against a major cricketing nation it's a major scalp.