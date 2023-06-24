« previous next »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #480 on: Today at 04:35:57 pm »
Can Wood play spin?
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #481 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:26:40 pm
Wow. Did not see this coming at all.

I actually thought/think it could happen to the Black Caps. Given the right conditions the Afghans can be very tricky.
Online voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #482 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm »
is a world cup really a world cup if england don't lose to a team they're expected to beat comfortably? even in 2019 there was still that SL loss.
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #483 on: Today at 04:48:55 pm »
87 of 68 balls doesnt sound to bad ;)
Online Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #484 on: Today at 04:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:48:55 pm
87 of 68 balls doesnt sound to bad ;)

Cursed it.

We lose to SA and we are out.
Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:40:59 pm
I actually thought/think it could happen to the Black Caps. Given the right conditions the Afghans can be very tricky.
Generally this dumb stuff only happens to South Africa, England are out doing us this World Cup.
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #486 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:49:33 pm
Cursed it.

We lose to SA and we are out.

72 off 60

You never know
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #487 on: Today at 04:58:57 pm »
 :D
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #488 on: Today at 04:58:59 pm »
Nevermind
Offline Circa1892

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #489 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Shambles all round really. Shouldve bat first. The squad feels not quite right - not sure I see Atkinson and Willey are likely to play either. For the next game Curran or Woakes need to sit out for Ali and stokes needs to come in for literally anyone.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #490 on: Today at 05:00:55 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 04:32:55 pm
Not much of a cricket fan but I'm Afghan, safe to say this is the first time I've been excited about cricket 😀

Congratulations!
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #491 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Wow! This was unexpected before the match.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #492 on: Today at 05:01:39 pm »
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #493 on: Today at 05:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:57:57 pm
72 off 60

You never know

Shush your dirty mouth.
Online Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #494 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm »
SA, India, Holland, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Aussies left to play. Probably need to win all six matches.
Online F-T-9

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #495 on: Today at 05:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:00:55 pm
Congratulations!

Thank you mate, wasn't expecting this when I woke up today.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #496 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm »
Congrats to Afghanistan. Strong in the spin department, that's for sure.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #497 on: Today at 05:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:02:13 pm
SA, India, Holland, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Aussies left to play. Probably need to win all six matches.

Not happening. 3 defeats might be enough, it was 4 years ago. But even that feels a slightly tall order here.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #498 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:01:39 pm
Afternoon Mr sing when were losing.

 ;D
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #499 on: Today at 05:05:04 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 04:32:55 pm
Not much of a cricket fan but I'm Afghan, safe to say this is the first time I've been excited about cricket 😀

Nice one.

I remember going to Sri Lanka to watch a T20 world cup one my own and ended up watching it in the ground with a bunch of Afghans. Roll forward god knows how many hours me and a few Afghans were in some underground nightclub until about 5am in Colombo. Was a great night. Well it was until I got chased by a pack of street dogs trying to find my hotel. Enjoy it man.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #500 on: Today at 05:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:02:13 pm
SA, India, Holland, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Aussies left to play. Probably need to win all six matches.

No way. We'll lose at least two of them.
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #501 on: Today at 05:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:01:49 pm
Shush your dirty mouth.

;D
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:02:13 pm
SA, India, Holland, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Aussies left to play. Probably need to win all six matches.

Gonna be a tough ask
Online F-T-9

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #502 on: Today at 05:15:44 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Nice one.

I remember going to Sri Lanka to watch a T20 world cup one my own and ended up watching it in the ground with a bunch of Afghans. Roll forward god knows how many hours me and a few Afghans were in some underground nightclub until about 5am in Colombo. Was a great night. Well it was until I got chased by a pack of street dogs trying to find my hotel. Enjoy it man.

Hahaha sounds like a memorable night, Afghans can be party animals if you know the right ones (or wrong ones 😂).

Can someone sum up how big of an upset this is? Is it like when Saudi beat Argentina at the World Cup?
Online Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #503 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 05:09:05 pm
No way. We'll lose at least two of them.

It may depend on the order we play them
Online Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #504 on: Today at 05:18:00 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 05:15:44 pm
Hahaha sounds like a memorable night, Afghans can be party animals if you know the right ones (or wrong ones 😂).

Can someone sum up how big of an upset this is? Is it like when Saudi beat Argentina at the World Cup?

England are the reigning World Cup champions. So in that respect its a pretty big upset. I dont think a lot of people saw them losing this one to be honest.

Well done on the win!
Online Fordy

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #505 on: Today at 05:20:17 pm »
Why didnt we bat first.

Such a poor performance. Doubt we will go through now.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #506 on: Today at 05:23:26 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 05:15:44 pm
Hahaha sounds like a memorable night, Afghans can be party animals if you know the right ones (or wrong ones ).

Can someone sum up how big of an upset this is? Is it like when Saudi beat Argentina at the World Cup?

Haha yeah they were definitely wrong uns'

At one point they were throwing Sri Lankan Rupees in the air on the dance floor draped in Afghanistan flags. I must have drank a couple of dozen beers (most of which were served in a plastic cup inside the R. Premadasa Stadium) at this point in the evening..they were mostly sober but still going mad and I am pretty sure England won. Not that they cared.

In regards to how much of a shock this is.. I would say pre game it was 80/20 in England favour. If it was in England it would be a big shock. In India not so much. But don't worry about that. It's only your guys second victory at a 50 over World Cup. Any time a side like Afghanistan, Ireland , Netherlands et al get a win at a 50 over WC against a major cricketing nation it's a major scalp.
Online Hazell

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #507 on: Today at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on Today at 04:32:55 pm
Not much of a cricket fan but I'm Afghan, safe to say this is the first time I've been excited about cricket 😀

Ha ha nice one mate, congratulations! Great fun that.
Online Legs

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #508 on: Today at 05:37:52 pm »
Reality is the squad isnt good enough people will slate Buttler but he hasnt got what Morgan had squad wise.

We are pretty much out now no chance we qualify.
