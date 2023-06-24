Joe Root - what a catch.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Watch and learn Mitchell Starc.
Ropey start from Yorkshire.
If we think this is bad wait another 4 years it'll be worse !!ECB putting Hundred first and the 50 over comp is pretty much second teams now.Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up
I think in 10 years there won't even be 50 over cricket.
And in comes the Yorkshire batter who averages about 12 in ODIs...
All the talent in the world though. Hell come good.Buttler 5, Livingstone 6 and then into Curran and Woakes. Sometimes that looks really strong on paper but if you lose 3 early wickets it looks a bit light.When is Stokes due back?
We're going to win this, but we're not playing great. We'll get hammered against another decent team, again.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
Bad call to bowl first? Bat first and get a 300 plus score and you know most of the time Afghanistan wont chase that down if wickets fall and pressure builds. Instead they could set a decent target (very decent unless we stem the flow) and then allow their spinners to build pressure. Feels a bit of a gamble.
What a prick. I stand by it though.Cant afford to lose this with the big games to come.
I'm going to resist commenting on the performance of the Lancashire middle order because that would be churlish.
