Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 9635 times)

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:43 pm
Joe Root - what a catch.

Watch and learn Mitchell Starc.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:51:52 pm »
Sam Curran having a mare here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:52:21 pm »
Scurran getting taken apart by a guy without a bat sponsor
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:49:38 pm
Watch and learn Mitchell Starc.
Was thinking exactly the same!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
England can't go into another game with both Curran and Woakes in the line up.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
well england probably should chase that down.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Gutsy stuff from the Afghanis though.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm »
umpire's call
umpire's call

I reckon that's a poor decision really by the ump.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
Ropey start from Yorkshire.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:18:05 pm
Ropey start from Yorkshire.

And in comes the Yorkshire batter who averages about 12 in ODIs...
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #450 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm »
If we think this is bad wait another 4 years it'll be worse !!

ECB putting Hundred first and the 50 over comp is pretty much second teams now.

Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:24:40 pm
If we think this is bad wait another 4 years it'll be worse !!

ECB putting Hundred first and the 50 over comp is pretty much second teams now.

Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up

I think in 10 years there won't even be 50 over cricket.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #452 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:27:41 pm
I think in 10 years there won't even be 50 over cricket.

Yeah I think it could head that way.

Might be T5 by then too 🤣🤣
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:20:48 pm
And in comes the Yorkshire batter who averages about 12 in ODIs...

All the talent in the world though. Hell come good.

Buttler 5, Livingstone 6 and then into Curran and Woakes. Sometimes that looks really strong on paper but if you lose 3 early wickets it looks a bit light.

When is Stokes due back?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:35:49 pm
All the talent in the world though. Hell come good.

Buttler 5, Livingstone 6 and then into Curran and Woakes. Sometimes that looks really strong on paper but if you lose 3 early wickets it looks a bit light.

When is Stokes due back?

Stokes is back for Saturday apparently
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:24:40 pm


Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up

they won't give a shit.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #456 on: Today at 02:44:09 pm »
We're going to win this, but we're not playing great.  We'll get hammered against another decent team, again.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #457 on: Today at 02:46:52 pm »
Soft dismissal for Malan.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #458 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm »
Malan gone.

Going to be a huge struggle to win from here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #459 on: Today at 02:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:44:09 pm
We're going to win this, but we're not playing great.  We'll get hammered against another decent team, again.

I think so too bowlers just arent good enough om these pitches.

Not much you can do if this is all you have.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:10:53 pm »
9 off 17...what's happened to Buttler?

EDIT: And gone next ball. He's really gone off the boil.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #461 on: Today at 03:12:57 pm »
Uh oh thats curtains I reckon
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #462 on: Today at 03:14:23 pm »
Horrible innings from Buttler

Cant see us winning here
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #463 on: Today at 03:15:07 pm »
In trouble now. Buttler was struggling to get bat on the ball all through that.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:14:17 am
Bad call to bowl first? Bat first and get a 300 plus score and you know most of the time Afghanistan wont chase that down if wickets fall and pressure builds. Instead they could set a decent target (very decent unless we stem the flow) and then allow their spinners to build pressure. Feels a bit of a gamble.

What a prick. I stand by it though.

Cant afford to lose this with the big games to come.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #465 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:17:23 pm
What a prick. I stand by it though.

Cant afford to lose this with the big games to come.

Just need to build a partnership and assert some authority on the match.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #466 on: Today at 03:30:41 pm »
Not the greatest of reviews.  Struggling would be kind.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #467 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Chance for Curran and Woakes to redeem themselves?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #468 on: Today at 03:33:16 pm »
Livingstone. Thick as mince.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #469 on: Today at 03:33:24 pm »
I'm going to resist commenting on the performance of the Lancashire middle order because that would be churlish.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #470 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:33:24 pm
I'm going to resist commenting on the performance of the Lancashire middle order because that would be churlish.

Somerset and Cumbria.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:45:32 pm »
england seem to be looking about as good as their mismatched numbers.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #472 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm »
Dear oh dear.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:59:53 pm »
Fuck it gonna put the egg chasing on, not got a clue about the rules though
