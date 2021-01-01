Joe Root - what a catch.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Watch and learn Mitchell Starc.
Ropey start from Yorkshire.
If we think this is bad wait another 4 years it'll be worse !!ECB putting Hundred first and the 50 over comp is pretty much second teams now.Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up
I think in 10 years there won't even be 50 over cricket.
And in comes the Yorkshire batter who averages about 12 in ODIs...
All the talent in the world though. Hell come good.Buttler 5, Livingstone 6 and then into Curran and Woakes. Sometimes that looks really strong on paper but if you lose 3 early wickets it looks a bit light.When is Stokes due back?
