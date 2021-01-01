« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 9343 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:44:43 pm
Joe Root - what a catch.

Watch and learn Mitchell Starc.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:51:52 pm »
Sam Curran having a mare here.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #442 on: Today at 12:52:21 pm »
Scurran getting taken apart by a guy without a bat sponsor
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #443 on: Today at 12:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 12:49:38 pm
Watch and learn Mitchell Starc.
Was thinking exactly the same!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
England can't go into another game with both Curran and Woakes in the line up.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
well england probably should chase that down.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Gutsy stuff from the Afghanis though.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm »
umpire's call
umpire's call

I reckon that's a poor decision really by the ump.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #448 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm »
Ropey start from Yorkshire.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #449 on: Today at 02:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:18:05 pm
Ropey start from Yorkshire.

And in comes the Yorkshire batter who averages about 12 in ODIs...
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #450 on: Today at 02:24:40 pm »
If we think this is bad wait another 4 years it'll be worse !!

ECB putting Hundred first and the 50 over comp is pretty much second teams now.

Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #451 on: Today at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:24:40 pm
If we think this is bad wait another 4 years it'll be worse !!

ECB putting Hundred first and the 50 over comp is pretty much second teams now.

Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up

I think in 10 years there won't even be 50 over cricket.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #452 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 02:27:41 pm
I think in 10 years there won't even be 50 over cricket.

Yeah I think it could head that way.

Might be T5 by then too 🤣🤣
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #453 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:20:48 pm
And in comes the Yorkshire batter who averages about 12 in ODIs...

All the talent in the world though. Hell come good.

Buttler 5, Livingstone 6 and then into Curran and Woakes. Sometimes that looks really strong on paper but if you lose 3 early wickets it looks a bit light.

When is Stokes due back?
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #454 on: Today at 02:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:35:49 pm
All the talent in the world though. Hell come good.

Buttler 5, Livingstone 6 and then into Curran and Woakes. Sometimes that looks really strong on paper but if you lose 3 early wickets it looks a bit light.

When is Stokes due back?

Stokes is back for Saturday apparently
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #455 on: Today at 02:39:15 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:24:40 pm


Gotta get rid of The Hundred and a really bad loss at this world cup might shake them up

they won't give a shit.
