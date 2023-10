Feels like a mistake not batting first. Also four fast bowlers might not have been the most sensible. Topley looks in a different world to the rest of Englands bowlers in this World Cup so far.



Aye, Buttler just like Root seems to be from the Alastair Cook school of captaincy. Get the text book out and stick to the script at all costs. Why not bat first, what is this obsession with chasing? Why open the bowling with seamers? Why not change it up and try the spinners, they might get clattered but no worse than the seamers. It just seems a bit brainless, I think they are just relying on the Afgans not having the strongest batting order which is very complacent.