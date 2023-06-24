Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Burma is a sensational bowler.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.
We will look brilliant throughout the tournament before we inevitably choke in the semis.
So new zealand who already played 3 matches still have to play 6 more. so many unnecessary matches, such a boring format.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]