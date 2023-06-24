« previous next »
Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 8735 times)

Offline Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 12:42:02 pm »
This is a rather brainless showing from Pakistan.
Offline Elzar

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 12:42:22 pm »
Quite the collapse
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 12:55:15 pm »
150/3

191 all out.

Thats some collapse.

India with an easy run chase now.
Offline stjohns

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 01:24:52 pm »
Erasmus really should call it a day. Two plumb LBs not given. Sure these guys are hard to read, from either end but with his experience?
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 01:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:13:47 pm

Burma is a sensational bowler.

Myanmar dad both said that earlier.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 01:35:37 pm »
Gill is a beautiful batter. A TEST batter - all timing and economy of stroke-play. Glorious to watch.
Offline Bullet500

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 03:49:27 pm »
Great win!
Online kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 04:40:36 pm »
Easy win :)

Not sure why Bumrah got MotM though! Rohit Sharma's innings was far more crucial considering the early wicket of Gill as well.

Regardless, looking strong! Hope the team continues this form.
Offline masher

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm »
We will look brilliant throughout the tournament before we inevitably choke in the semis.
Offline Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 06:23:38 pm »
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 04:52:18 pm
We will look brilliant throughout the tournament before we inevitably choke in the semis.

I think thats our line ;)
Offline masher

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm »
 ;D
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:36:16 am »
First ball nutmegs Buttler for 4 byes.
Online btroom

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:54:39 am »
So new zealand who already played 3 matches still have to play 6 more. so many unnecessary matches, such a boring format.
Online Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:01:39 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 09:54:39 am
So new zealand who already played 3 matches still have to play 6 more. so many unnecessary matches, such a boring format.

Its same for everyone though.

It will just become dull if its obvious who can qualify early on.
