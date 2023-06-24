« previous next »
Cricket World Cup 2023

Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #320 on: Today at 02:42:56 pm
What a great review!!

I thought it was going leg, on first look.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #321 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:42:28 pm
Smith out

Looks appalled
That's just his face.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #322 on: Today at 02:48:16 pm
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #323 on: Today at 02:49:08 pm
What a ball from KG. Aussies looking in trouble here. Lovely.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #324 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm
Boom! That's unplayable!

kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:50:24 pm
Stick a fork into Australia, they are done.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #326 on: Today at 02:51:59 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:42:28 pm
Smith out

Looks appalled

Few better sights in the game.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:54:45 pm
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:50:24 pm
Stick a fork into Australia, they are done.
They still have Laboooshaayne at the crease.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:54:45 pm
They still have Laboooshaayne at the crease.

True, but 4 down and required run-rate has touched 7. Don't think Maxwell is going to last long based on his batting so far.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #329 on: Today at 03:08:14 pm
Did Cummins get this toss wrong? Or at South Africa just getting the ball to talk way more than Australia did?

Either way South Africa's batting was brilliant. Not trying to smash everything like Australia are here.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #330 on: Today at 03:10:41 pm
65/5 SA going along nicely!
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #331 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm
Australia are going to struggle to qualify if they lose this game. More so if they do so badly.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #332 on: Today at 03:15:08 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Australia are going to struggle to qualify if they lose this game. More so if they do so badly.
Still plenty of time left and I think there will be a few matches that will have surprise results, but yeah it's looking like they'll need to win every match from here on out.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #333 on: Today at 03:15:15 pm
Dear of dear, Maxwell. What a shit innings.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #334 on: Today at 03:16:49 pm
And another one.

6 down.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #335 on: Today at 03:17:43 pm
South Africa reviews have been on point!!

Wow.

6 down.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #336 on: Today at 03:19:33 pm
Bottom hand touching top hand!? I'm not sure, would feel hard done by if that was us to be honest.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #337 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm
Is Darren England on DRS? ;D
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #338 on: Today at 03:36:55 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:12:28 pm
Australia are going to struggle to qualify if they lose this game. More so if they do so badly.

Think a lot can be read into early results without seeing whos played who yet.

Australia have played two of the strongest teams. Pakistan have two wins against Ned and SL. If theyd had each others schedules theyd probably be flipped round. But those early results do dictate things and create (or relieve) a lot of pressure).

Think England have a couple of winnable looking games next. Theyre essentially must win games to give themselves any margin for error later on.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #339 on: Today at 03:47:39 pm
Just imagine if India were on the receiving end of these third umpire calls. I reckon they'd scrap DRS for the remainder of the tournament.

Got to feel for Au...just joking. Karma for the Bairstow dismissal in The Ashes.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #340 on: Today at 04:33:11 pm
Breakthrough!

139/7

Commentators curse that
PoetryInMotion

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #341 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm
8 gone. They are done.
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #342 on: Today at 04:38:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 03:36:55 pm
Think a lot can be read into early results without seeing whos played who yet.

Australia have played two of the strongest teams. Pakistan have two wins against Ned and SL. If theyd had each others schedules theyd probably be flipped round. But those early results do dictate things and create (or relieve) a lot of pressure).

Think England have a couple of winnable looking games next. Theyre essentially must win games to give themselves any margin for error later on.

Think we have Afghanistan and the SA.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #343 on: Today at 05:03:24 pm
9 down
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #344 on: Today at 05:05:49 pm
Game over.

Couldn't have asked for a better start to the WC

CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #345 on: Today at 05:25:33 pm
A proper hiding.

South Africa looking good in all areas so far.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #346 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:05:49 pm
Game over.

Couldn't have asked for a better start to the WC
Next up Netherlands and a chance to be right at the top with a good NRR.
Scottymuser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #347 on: Today at 05:52:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:19:33 pm
Bottom hand touching top hand!? I'm not sure, would feel hard done by if that was us to be honest.

I think the problem is that at the speed, and the resolution of the cameras, I don't think it is *clear* one way or the other whether it hit both hands, just the top hand, the grip of the bat as well - and if there is a tiny amount of contact between gloves at the start of the contact.  Benefit of the doubt should really have gone in the on field umpires decision - which was not out.  It is not by any means a "howler" like the bbc commentator on the clip I've seen makes it out to be.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #348 on: Today at 06:01:31 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:26:48 pm
Next up Netherlands and a chance to be right at the top with a good NRR.

Fombook goes out the window in a Derby.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #349 on: Today at 06:08:04 pm
I'd be happy with the top four staying as it is, setting up the possibility of an India - Pakistan final.

 :D
