Australia are going to struggle to qualify if they lose this game. More so if they do so badly.
Think a lot can be read into early results without seeing whos played who yet.
Australia have played two of the strongest teams. Pakistan have two wins against Ned and SL. If theyd had each others schedules theyd probably be flipped round. But those early results do dictate things and create (or relieve) a lot of pressure).
Think England have a couple of winnable looking games next. Theyre essentially must win games to give themselves any margin for error later on.