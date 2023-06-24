« previous next »
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #320 on: Today at 02:42:56 pm
What a great review!!

I thought it was going leg, on first look.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #321 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm
Nick110581
Smith out

Looks appalled
That's just his face.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #322 on: Today at 02:48:16 pm
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #323 on: Today at 02:49:08 pm
What a ball from KG. Aussies looking in trouble here. Lovely.
Chakan

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #324 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm
Boom! That's unplayable!

kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #325 on: Today at 02:50:24 pm
Stick a fork into Australia, they are done.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #326 on: Today at 02:51:59 pm
Nick110581
Smith out

Looks appalled

Few better sights in the game.
Persephone

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #327 on: Today at 02:54:45 pm
kloppismydad
Stick a fork into Australia, they are done.
They still have Laboooshaayne at the crease.
kloppismydad

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm
Persephone
They still have Laboooshaayne at the crease.

True, but 4 down and required run-rate has touched 7. Don't think Maxwell is going to last long based on his batting so far.
